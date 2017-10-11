Kyle Shanahan: Redskins Hoped to Draft Robert Griffin III and Russell Wilson

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins came out of the 2012 NFL draft with quarterbacks Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins, but there was apparently a different plan in place for the team involving Russell Wilson.

Per Peter Schrager of FoxSports.com, Kyle Shanahan, who was Washington's offensive coordinator from 2010-13, said Wednesday the Redskins' "goal" from the 2012 draft was to take Griffin No. 2 overall and Wilson in the fourth round.

The Redskins did get Griffin with the second overall pick, after a pre-draft trade with the St. Louis Rams moved them up four spots to ensure they could take the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner.

The Seattle Seahawks threw a wrench into the second half of Washington's plan by selecting Wilson in the third round with the 75th overall pick. Washington then took Cousins with its first pick in the fourth round, No. 102 overall.

Wilson was named Seattle's starting quarterback as a rookie coming out of preseason and has led the team to one Super Bowl win in two appearances and five consecutive trips to the playoffs.

Griffin spent three seasons with the Redskins from 2012-14 before losing his job as the team's starting quarterback to Cousins in 2015.

After playing in five games for the Cleveland Browns last season, Griffin is currently a free agent. Cousins has thrown for over 4,000 yards in each of the previous two seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016.