Ex-Saints DB Tracy Porter Arrested on Battery, Drug Charges

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Former NFL defensive back Tracy Porter was arrested on Tuesday night in Baton Rouge on drug charges and charges of battery of a dating partner, according to Jeremy Krail of WBRZ.com.

Per that report, Porter allegedly had a "physical altercation with his girlfriend of two years on Oct. 5" and "became angry and grabbed her arm and throat, forcing her up against his vehicle."



When police were called to the scene, Porter gave them permission to search his car, where officers found "a number of Acetaminophen pills, a firearm and one ounce of marijuana in his vehicle." Porter acknowledged that he did not have a prescription for the pills.

Porter's girlfriend said she met with him to retrieve the keys to her home before the pair began arguing and Porter attacked her.

According to WWLTV.com, "The police officer taking the report noted that the woman had fresh bruises consistent with her story. Police arrested Porter five days after and questioned him about the incident."

Authorities then found a prescription painkiller on Porter's person, but no prescription, before searching his car. His drug charges included "possession with intent to distribute Acetaminophen, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana," per WWLTV.com.



Porter, 31, is currently a free agent after spending the previous two seasons with the Chicago Bears. He also played for the New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders and with Washington in his career. Most famously, his pick-six of Peyton Manning sealed the Saints' Super Bowl 44 win over the Indianapolis Colts.