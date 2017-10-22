Shield's Best Booking Options After Beating Miz, Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus, Kane

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

The Shield's triumphant return to pay-per-view was delayed Sunday night at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs due to Roman Reigns' illness, but the team of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and a returning Kurt Angle defeated The Miz, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and Kane in a handicap Tables, Ladders & Chairs match in Minneapolis.

Angle helped keep his team alive by kicking out of a Skull-Crushing Finale, and Ambrose and Rollins incapacitated Kane on the outside by spearing him through the outer barricade.

That left Miz fending for himself against the trio of Angle, Ambrose and Rollins, who all hit their finishing moves before combining to hit a Triple Powerbomb on Miz for the victory:

WWE showed The Shield and Angle standing victorious:

Sunday's match was originally scheduled to be a Shield reunion, but with Reigns afflicted by medical issues, he was replaced by Angle, who wrestled his first bout for WWE in 11 years.

Provided Reigns recovers fully in the near future, though, there is likely more to come for The Shield aside from their appearances together on Raw thus far.

With all three Superstars on the same brand, in a babyface role and facing common enemies, the opportunity presented itself for The Shield reunion that the WWE Universe has clamored for ever since Rollins broke the unit up in 2014.

This is seemingly a perfect time for a Shield reunion since November's Survivor Series pay-per-view offers an easy way for them to continue working toward a common goal.

The brand split allowed for a Raw vs. SmackDown five-on-five elimination match to take place last year, and there is reason to believe that will once again be the case in 2017.

Putting The Shield with strange bedfellows in The Miz and Strowman after facing them at TLC would create an intriguing angle, and they could go up against a potential superteam for the blue brand consisting of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and Bobby Roode.

The best way to continue to make The Shield look strong would be for Strowman and The Miz to go out first before Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose run the table to end up as the sole survivors.

Survivor Series is followed by Roadblock in terms of Raw-exclusive pay-per-views, which would require one more match for The Shield as a team before allowing them to compete for themselves in January's Royal Rumble match.

Raw is lacking in terms of stables, but one possibility that would captivate the WWE Universe is Finn Balor joining forces with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as a nod to their time together in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as the Bullet Club.

Balor could be protected by Gallows or Anderson taking the fall, allowing Balor, Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose to all be top contenders in the Rumble match.

The Rumble is a perfect place to start the second dissolution of The Shield with Rollins eliminating Ambrose and Reigns potentially going on to win it in order to set up a rematch with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

With Reigns' focus shifting to the singles ranks, it would allow Ambrose and Rollins to focus on defending the Raw Tag Team Championships with Ambrose turning on Rollins during a title defense at Fastlane as payback for the Rumble and what The Architect did a few years earlier.

Such a scenario would give WWE fans a fairly lengthy and successful run by The Shield, while also setting up a potential show-stealing grudge match for WrestleMania between Rollins and a heel Ambrose.

