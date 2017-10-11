Rob Gronkowski Reportedly to Return from Thigh Injury vs. Jets

Bob Levey/Getty Images

After sitting out a Week 5 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a thigh injury, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected back for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Per Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, it appears Gronkowski "will be ready" to take the field when the Patriots play the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 6.

Playing on a short week with a Thursday game, Gronkowski was held out of New England's 19-14 win against the Buccaneers.

Gronkowski was listed as a limited participant in practice last Wednesday before the Patriots decided to err on the side of caution with their All-Pro tight end.

Howe noted Gronkowski was diagnosed with a thigh contusion after his leg was whipped during a play against the Panthers on Oct. 1, and it was "difficult" for Gronkowski to move.

The Patriots already have a limited arsenal of skill-position talent due to injuries. Wide receiver Julian Edelman tore his ACL during the preseason, while Gronkowski and Danny Amendola have each missed one game.

New England has gotten off to a slow 3-2 start in its quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Gronkowski's return in Week 6 will provide a significant boost to an offense that put up a season-low 19 points against Tampa Bay.

In four games this season, Gronkowski ranks second on the team with 318 receiving yards and is tied for second with two touchdown receptions.