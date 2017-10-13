MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan 2017: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

fotopress/Getty Images

Marc Marquez is close to retaining his MotoGP world championship with four races remaining, but Andrea Dovizioso is still within striking distance as the action continues at the 2017 Grand Prix of Japan on Sunday.

Marquez holds a 16-point advantage over Dovizioso in the latest standings, and neither racer can afford to make a mistake at the Twin Ring Motegi.

Maverick Vinales continues to stalk the pair and could pose a threat if he wins the final encounters on the calendar.

The race will start at 6 a.m. BST (1 a.m. ET). The full schedule can be found on MotoGP's official website.

Live stream: BT Sport website (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Here is a look at the top riders:

Marc Marquez—Honda

The Spaniard has brushed off a poor start to the season to climb his way to the top of the world championship as the races evaporate for his competitors.

Marquez could become a four-time champion if he prevails this season, and at just 24 he's already a legend of the sport.

The Spanish star won the previous outing at the Aragon Grand Prix, Spain, and this is the part of the campaign where Marquez finds his ruthless streak.

Per BSN, Marquez said he is ready to battle ahead of the trip to the Far East and is prepared to fight against his rivals for maximum points.

"For me the title is between three riders. If some of us make a mistakes, the others will be there. It's Dovizioso, Vinales and me. I think 90 per cent of the possibilities it will end in Valencia. The season has been full of up and downs for everybody. Honda start not so good, Yamaha at the top level, Ducati so-so. Yamaha kept its level but Honda and especially Ducati keep improving and we arrive in a very good level."

Marquez remains the man to beat, and if he can avoid bad luck in Japan, he will be one step closer to retaining his crown.

Andrea Dovizioso—Ducati

The speedy Italian has given the performance of his life this term, and he requires a podium finish in Japan to keep the heat on the leader.

Dovizioso could only finish seventh in the last race, and Marquez took advantage of the opportunity.

The Ducati man has plenty of knowledge in the sport, taking his first ride in 2008, but he has never experienced the pressure of a world championship battle this late in the year.

The 31-year-old finished in fifth in the world standings last season, but he has the opportunity to usurp Marquez in the final weeks.

Per Oriol Puigdemont of Motorsport.com, Dovizioso addressed his excellent current season, giving himself the deserved plaudits for his huge points haul.



Dovizioso said:

"If my year is surprising, it's because the majority of people thought I wasn't at the level of the best ones, when actually I've never been that far from them. Now, with those changes, I've placed myself at the same level."

"Up until this year I didn't see myself able to fight for it. But I must confess that I've also never seen myself as people see me."

The title will be decided as the season goes down to the wire, and two men stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Marquez is the younger man, and despite Dovizioso's obvious hunger, the Spaniard will be motivated to become world champion once again.