Adrian Peterson Sued for Allegedly Defaulting on $2.4 Million Loan

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Crown Bank in Minneapolis has filed a lawsuit against Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson, claiming he defaulted on a $2.4 million loan he took out in May 2016, the Star Tribune's Brandon Stahl reported Tuesday.

According to the lawsuit, Crown Bank is looking for Peterson to pay back about $602,726, which covers the remaining amount of the loan plus interest.

Crown Bank alleges Peterson had initially agreed to pay back the $2.4 million by December 2016 but had only provided half of the amount by the deadline. He then asked for more time and paid off roughly half of his outstanding balance.

Peterson spent his first 10 years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings before signing with the New Orleans Saints prior to the start of the 2017 season. The Cardinals announced Tuesday they acquired Peterson in a trade with New Orleans.

Peterson is set to make $7 million from the two-year deal he signed with the Saints and he has over $96 million in career earnings, according to Over the Cap.