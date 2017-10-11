WWE Rumors: Neville Walked Out Before Start of Raw, Was Scheduled to Fight Enzo

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Rumors surfaced Tuesday that former cruiserweight champion Neville walked out before Monday's episode of Raw and requested his release from WWE.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet hasn't yet been able to confirm the information but reported that sources told him Neville was originally supposed to face Enzo Amore in a Lumberjack Match on Raw before he walked out, forcing a change of plans.

Per F4WOnline.com (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc), Neville's future with WWE is "up in the air," but WWE has denied that he quit the company.

According to Satin, Neville was supposed to lose to Enzo on Raw, but the match was changed to Kalisto vs. Enzo, with Kalisto winning the Cruiserweight Championship.

The 31-year-old Neville is a two-time cruiserweight champion who has become known as the King of the Cruiserweights due to his dominance over the division.

He dropped the cruiserweight title to Enzo at No Mercy, though, after the Certified G hit him with a low blow while the referee wasn't looking.

Neville then forfeited a title rematch when he violated a no-contact clause and attacked Amore on an episode of Raw.

The Englishman signed with WWE in 2012 after a standout career on the independent scene and enjoyed a great deal of success in NXT, winning the NXT Tag Team Championships and the NXT Championship.

Although he initially struggled to find his way on the main roster, Neville became one of WWE's best all-around talents as a heel cruiserweight.

If Neville does end up leaving WWE, it will be the second major loss for the cruiserweight division in three months, as Austin Aries was released in July.

