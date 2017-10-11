Kijuana Njie Says Chris Foerster Threatened Her, Used Her as a Cocaine Platter

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Kijuana Njie said Wednesday former Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster threatened her after he sent a video of him sniffing a white powder off his desk.

The Las Vegas-based model told Dan Le Batard and Jon Weiner of ESPN Radio she was dating Foerster and he used her as a "cocaine platter" during one of their meetings (via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald).

"He basically sent me a message saying anything I planned to do or tried to harm him will be turned over to his job's security team," she said. "After he sent the video, he came off his high and low-key kind of threatened me if I ended up exposing the information. Before he could do anything to me, I felt that needed to be exposed. Just in case I somehow pop up dead, that story was still going to get out."

Njie also alleged Foerster kept cocaine in his desk at the Dolphins' facility and would regularly use the drug when the team traveled for road games.

"This is a regular habit of his anywhere he goes," she told ESPN Radio. "Doesn't matter if they're in Miami or London or New York. I was invited everywhere they went. Everywhere they went he sent me other footage. That is not the only piece of footage. That's just the tip of the iceberg. He was doing it at his desk. He was at his Miami office."

She went on to explain she "always planned" to release incriminating information about the coach as a way to showcase inequality, saying "How do we have someone who is paid millions to be a leader for a team doing blow when we can't have blacks kneeling for the anthem?"

"My motive was to basically expose the inequalities in the system," Njie said. "It's not just the NFL. The inequalities that come with being a minority compared with a white privileged person in America in general. This is shining light on the inequalities we have as a country. We don't get paid the same amount as everyone else."

Foerster announced his resignation from the Miami coaching staff Monday.

"I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions," he said. "I want to apologize to the organization, and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals."

The Dolphins also released a statement saying the organization has "no tolerance for this behavior" but noted it will continue to work with the former coach "to get the help he needs during this time."