Police Video Released of Alex Morgan After Being Escorted out of Epcot Center

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Orange County Sheriff's Department shared body cam footage of soccer star Alex Morgan, Orlando City players Donny Toia and Giles Barnes and several other people as they were kicked out of Disney World, per TMZ Sports.

"You guys are lying right now," Morgan says to the authorities at one point in the video. "I can't imagine what black people go through."

On Tuesday, Morgan released a statement about the incident, per Gal Tziperman Lotan and Iliana Limon Romero of the Orlando Sentinel:

"Although I regret my actions last Sunday while attending the Epcot Food and Wine Festival with my family and friends, the video released today shows that while we were all caught up in the tension of the moment, I was not out of control or highly impaired. I used bad judgment and I was simply trying to support my friends."

Orange County authorities said that Barnes got into an argument at an Epcot pub and was eventually escorted out. They alleged Morgan and her group were "highly impaired" and "verbally aggressive," per TMZ, though Morgan denied those accusations.

"We didn’t get drunk; we didn't destroy any property," Morgan said in the video. She also protested to being described as "mouthy" by one of the officers, which was when she accused the authorities of lying.