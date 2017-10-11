Mesut Ozil's Agent Talks Future Amid Manchester United Transfer Rumours

Clive Rose/Getty Images

The representative of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has confirmed the Germany international wishes to remain in the Premier League for the next two or three seasons.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik (h/t Metro), agent Dr Erkut Sogut spoke about the intentions of the superstar midfielder.

"Ozil wants to play another 2-3 years in the Premier League," said Sogut. "Talks with Arsenal are ongoing regarding a new deal, what I can say right now is that negotiations are going well."

Chris Wheatley of Goal recently reported Manchester United and Barcelona will potentially target Ozil, and the player may consider a switch to Real Madrid if he decides to leave the Emirates Stadium.



The German has featured in five Premier League matches this term, according to WhoScored.com, but he is yet to register a goal or an assist for the Gunners.