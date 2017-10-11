Roman Reigns: If The Rock Wants WWE Match, 'I'm Not Stepping Back for Anybody'

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

In an interview released by the Mirror on Tuesday, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns expressed interest in a potential match against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

According to the Mirror's Neil Docking, the Big Dog said he's up for the challenge if a dream match against The Rock becomes reality:

"At the end of the day, I know it's a money match. And I'm the guy who is still in the ring, so if someone who isn't in the ring every single night wants to come back in the ring, we now call it my yard, so he is going to have to come to me and then we'll go from there. It won't go down anywhere other than a WWE ring, that's all I'm saying. If he wants to get it, then I'm not stepping back for anybody."

Reigns also discussed his relation to The Rock and how big of a spectacle it would be if he ever went one-on-one with The Great One:

"Yeah I mean, when I first heard about the match with [John] Cena, I immediately was thinking, 'Man, let's save this, let's do this at WrestleMania.' But when the time is right, the time is right. But in the same light, I can only see me and Rock going at WrestleMania. Not only because of his schedule, but just the level of that match and the level of Superstar that he is and you know, where I'm trying to get. But we also have a deep family tie. We represent the same family tree and having the opportunity to represent our culture, there would obviously have to be a sit-down and we would have to express how we feel and the light we want to do this in ... because there's a lot of people we represent watching. The last thing I want to do is make it confusing or anything like that."

Reigns, who is considered a non-blood relative of The Rock in the Anoa'i wrestling family, has emerged as the face of WWE after main-eventing each of the past three WrestleManias. He defeated The Undertaker in what may have been The Deadman's last match at WrestleMania 33, and he recently beat Cena at No Mercy as well.

The three-time WWE champion is currently in the midst of a Shield reunion with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, but all signs point to him continuing to be a massive individual star moving forward.

Few have ever matched the individual success of The Rock in the squared circle, but due to his success in Hollywood, his WWE appearances have been few and far between in recent years.

The Rock's last match was an impromptu bout with Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 that lasted six seconds, and his last match of consequence was a tilt with Cena at WrestleMania 29.

It is a huge moment any time The Rock returns to WWE, and even though the fan reaction for Reigns remains split, a meeting with the Most Electrifying Man in Entertainment would undoubtedly be a massive draw for WWE.

