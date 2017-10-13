Watford vs. Arsenal: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Watford host Arsenal as the Premier League returns after the international break on Saturday, with the Gunners searching for their fifth victory of the campaign at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets have started their season brightly with three wins from their opening seven and currently reside three places below Arsenal in eighth.

The north London giants need to prevail as they already trail Manchester City and Manchester United by six points.

Here is how you can watch the encounter:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 5:30 p.m. (BST)/12:30 p.m. (ET)

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Stream: BT Sport App, NBC Sports, fubo.tv

Preview

Sergei Grits/Associated Press

Arsenal have tasted defeat twice at this early juncture of the season, and they will be hoping for no surprises when they make the short hop out of the capital to Watford.

Manager Arsene Wenger will have to shuffle the pack after experiencing a potentially depleted squad for the away fixture.

Jake Polden of the Mirror reported Arsenal could be without seven players, but Wenger is hopeful a number can return before the match against Watford. Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi is out after being injured on international duty, but Mesut Ozil, Danny Welbeck, Francis Coquelin and Laurent Koscielny will face late fitness tests.

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez featured for Chile in World Cup qualifying, and the attacker's return to fitness is a boost for Wenger. Each game will push the superstar closer to full match fitness, and the Gunners need their talisman to peak once more.

The 28-year-old scored 24 Premier League goals last term, according to Squawka, creating 78 chances for his side.

Sanchez's creativity is vital to Wenger, and new striker Alexandre Lacazette needs service from the Chilean.

Per Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard, Watford will be without Nathaniel Chalobah who has suffered a knee injury, and the participation of Younes Kaboul is in doubt after hamstring trouble for the defender. Mauro Zarate and Craig Cathcart are also likely to be unavailable for Saturday's evening kick-off.

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

New Hornets boss Marco Silva has quickly got his team in check, and they have hit a strong performance value in no time at all.

The manager re-evaluated his squad in the summer and made a number of changes, and the club are now reaping the early rewards for Silva's work.

Watford can jump above Arsenal in the standings with a shock win and could rise as high as third if results fall their way.

Arsenal's navigation of the UEFA Europa League will continue to be a hindrance for Wenger's Premier League ambitions during the weeks ahead, so his side must prevail at the weekends when his players are not in the grip of European club football commitments.