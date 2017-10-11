Cowboys Reportedly Had Team Meeting to Discuss Jerry Jones' Anthem Comments

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys players reportedly held a team meeting Wednesday to discuss owner Jerry Jones' policy on standing for the national anthem, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said the meeting was held to "air out frustrations" and added that, while the coaching staff listened to the players' concerns, they were "essentially told to ask [Jones]."

On Sunday, Jones said players won't play if they kneel during the anthem and are "disrespectful to the flag," per ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen.

Jones also said the policy has been in place since last season and insisted "it's in the best interests of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL and the players" to stand for the anthem.

Prior to the Cowboys' Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Jones locked arms and knelt with his players before the anthem and then stood alongside them while the song played, as seen in this video from the NFL's official Twitter account:

Following Jones making the policy public, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to the NFL's 32 teams regarding a potential league-wide policy change in relation to the anthem.

While the current language in the NFL rules says players "should" stand for the anthem but doesn't require them to, Goodell said in the letter that he believes it is important for everyone to stand, per ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert:

"Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem. It is an important moment in our game. We want to honor our flag and our country, and our fans expect that of us.

"We also care deeply about our players and respect their opinions and concerns about critical social issues. The controversy over the Anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues. We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players."

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first to protest social injustice during the national anthem, with multiple players in the NFL and other sports following his lead.

While the Cowboys already have a team policy in place regarding the anthem, Goodell's letter suggested a new rule, similar to the NBA's requirement for its players to stand for the anthem, could be enacted after discussing the matter at the fall meetings on Oct. 17 and 18.