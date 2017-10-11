    PSG Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez Signing 'A Possibility' Says Dani Alves

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2017

    Brazil's Dani Alves (R) and Chile's Alexis Sanchez vie for the ball during their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier football match in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Miguel SCHINCARIOL (Photo credit should read MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP/Getty Images)
    MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/Getty Images

    Dani Alves believes there is "a possibility" that Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will join him at Paris Saint-Germain.

    With less than one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, Sanchez appears destined to leave the Premier League side. From January, he can discuss terms with overseas clubs with a view to a free transfer in the summer.

    Speaking to Foot Mercato (h/t Sport Witness) after his Brazil side beat Sanchez's Chile team 3-0 in World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018 on Tuesday, Alves was asked if the forward would be on his way to PSG.

    "It's a possibility," he said of his former Barcelona team-mate. "He's courted by many teams. It would be nice if he joined us. I will always appreciate him and I will always wish him the best wherever he goes."

    PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Dani Alves of Paris Saint-Germain controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Paris Saint-Germain of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Muenchen (Bayern Munich) at Parc des Princes on September 27, 20
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    As reported by David Ornstein of BBC Sport, Manchester City wanted to sign Sanchez on the final day of the summer transfer window, with a deal agreed in principle for the forward. However, a potential £60 million transfer fell through as the Gunners were unable to identify a replacement for the Chilean.

    Per OptaJoe, Sanchez is involved in much of Arsenal's good work in the final third and was central to their goalscoring last season:

    With these figures in mind—the 28-year-old also scored 24 times in the top flight, as well as laying on 10 assists for team-mates—there will a clutch of elite clubs in the hunt to sign Sanchez should he indeed be available for no transfer fee next summer.

    Even for a team of PSG's pedigree he'd be a coup. The forward is a useful player to have around, as there are few weaknesses to his game. Sanchez can play anywhere across the front line, works extremely hard and is lethal when chances to drop to him.

    PSG already have a massive amount of attacking talent on their books.
    PSG already have a massive amount of attacking talent on their books.Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    As noted by Sport Witness, there have been some doubts over the future of Edinson Cavani at the Parc des Princes as of late. But so far this season the Uruguayan has linked up to devastating effect with new signings Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

    PSG are currently top of the table in Ligue 1 and have played some mesmerising football. As noted by Squawka Football, the aforementioned forwards have been crucial to that:

    The chance to make that tricky trio into a quality quadruple may appeal to Sanchez, and PSG undoubtedly have the financial backing to make a deal happen, as they illustrated last summer. While the side may lack balance with those four in the same XI, the firepower would be enough to frighten anyone in the game.

    However, according to Ornstein, the Arsenal man is keen to link up with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, with the pair having worked together previously at Barcelona. 

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Report: Chelsea Interested in Ghanaian Striker

      José Pablo Díaz Iñurrategui
      via AS.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Video of Alex Morgan's Epcot Incident Emerges

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Eden Hazard Says Ballon d'Or Win 'Not a Goal'

      Evening Standard
      via Evening Standard
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Iniesta Eyes Return vs. Atletico

      Adapted by Chris Winterburn
      via MARCA in English