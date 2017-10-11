NFL Responds to Donald Trump's Anthem Tweet, Calls Commentary 'Inaccurate'

Evan Vucci/Associated Press

The National Football League released a statement Wednesday morning saying a tweet by United States President Donald Trump mischaracterized NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's stance on players protesting during the American national anthem.

Trump praised Goodell for "demanding" players no longer kneel during the anthem:

Adam Schefter of ESPN passed along the league's response to that post:

"Commentary this morning about the Commissioner's position on the Anthem is not accurate. As we said yesterday, there will be a discussion of these issues at the owners meeting next week. The NFL is doing the hard work of trying to move from protest to progress, working to bring people together. Commissioner Goodell spent yesterday with Miami Dolphins players, law enforcement and community leaders witnessing first-hand the outstanding work our players and clubs are doing to strengthen their communities. Players from around the league will be in New York next week to meet with owners to continue our work together."

