    NFL Responds to Donald Trump's Anthem Tweet, Calls Commentary 'Inaccurate'

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2017

    President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Washington. Senior administration officials have said Trump is expected sign an executive order this week to expand the use of health plans offered through associations. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    Evan Vucci/Associated Press

    The National Football League released a statement Wednesday morning saying a tweet by United States President Donald Trump mischaracterized NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's stance on players protesting during the American national anthem.

    Trump praised Goodell for "demanding" players no longer kneel during the anthem:

    Adam Schefter of ESPN passed along the league's response to that post:

    "Commentary this morning about the Commissioner's position on the Anthem is not accurate. As we said yesterday, there will be a discussion of these issues at the owners meeting next week. The NFL is doing the hard work of trying to move from protest to progress, working to bring people together. Commissioner Goodell spent yesterday with Miami Dolphins players, law enforcement and community leaders witnessing first-hand the outstanding work our players and clubs are doing to strengthen their communities. Players from around the league will be in New York next week to meet with owners to continue our work together."

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Camp's Week 6 Fantasy Big Board

      Matt Camp
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      🕵️ The Mystery Begins in Miami…

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Saints Trade Adrian Peterson to Cardinals

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Scandal Gives Cam a Lesson on the Power of His Words

      Mike Freeman
      via Bleacher Report