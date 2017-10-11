    Nolan Carroll Reportedly Released by Cowboys; CB Currently Has Concussion

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2017

    Dallas Cowboys defensive back Nolan Carroll (24) prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys reportedly released veteran cornerback Nolan Carroll on Wednesday while he recovers from a concussion.    

    Mike Garafolo of NFL.com first reported the news. Ian Rapoport‏ of the NFL Network noted Carroll received $4 million guaranteed in the contract he signed in March and only made two appearances for the team.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

