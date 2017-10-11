Nolan Carroll Reportedly Released by Cowboys; CB Currently Has Concussion

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly released veteran cornerback Nolan Carroll on Wednesday while he recovers from a concussion.

Mike Garafolo of NFL.com first reported the news. Ian Rapoport‏ of the NFL Network noted Carroll received $4 million guaranteed in the contract he signed in March and only made two appearances for the team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.