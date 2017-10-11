WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 10

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Sami Zayn, The Usos and the newly reunited (and renamed) Bludgeon Brothers were the biggest stars of an October 10 episode of SmackDown Live tasked with following up a fantastic Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this past Sunday night.

The Underdog from the Underground explained his motivation for helping Kevin Owens beat Shane McMahon. The Usos brought the emotion on the microphone and the Bludgeon Brothers drummed up excitement for the impending re-emergence of Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

While those Superstars had great nights, Miss Money in the Bank did not.

Carmella's credibility continued to be damaged thanks to another loss, this time to Becky Lynch.

Delve deeper into Tuesday's broadcast and find out why those Superstars were most prominent with this look at the biggest winners and losers from Tuesday's show.