WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 10October 11, 2017
WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 10
Sami Zayn, The Usos and the newly reunited (and renamed) Bludgeon Brothers were the biggest stars of an October 10 episode of SmackDown Live tasked with following up a fantastic Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this past Sunday night.
The Underdog from the Underground explained his motivation for helping Kevin Owens beat Shane McMahon. The Usos brought the emotion on the microphone and the Bludgeon Brothers drummed up excitement for the impending re-emergence of Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.
While those Superstars had great nights, Miss Money in the Bank did not.
Carmella's credibility continued to be damaged thanks to another loss, this time to Becky Lynch.
Delve deeper into Tuesday's broadcast and find out why those Superstars were most prominent with this look at the biggest winners and losers from Tuesday's show.
Winners: The Bludgeon Brothers
The idea of The Bludgeon Brothers may be straight out of mid-'90s WWE, but Luke Harper and Erick Rowan bought in and made the debut vignette better than it had any right to be. It was cheesy and fun and has fans wondering what the finished product will look like when they step through the curtain for the first time.
More vignettes akin to C-level '80s slasher flicks and strong booking out of the gate will help the duo get over.
Harper and Rowan have always been bruisers. They have been brawlers who, for whatever reason, were routinely sacrificed for the sake of getting other teams over. Now, the opportunity arises for them to rebuild themselves separate of Bray Wyatt, become a legitimate force in the tag team division and regularly battle the likes of the Usos, New Day, Breezango and Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin.
On a night where that latter duo earned a shot at the SmackDown tag team title, it was Harper and Rowan who emerged the biggest winners from the crop of teams looking to make an impact following Hell in a Cell.
Loser: Carmella
WWE Creative is clearly banking, pun intended, on Carmella's Money in the Bank briefcase keeping her over until it decides to book the actual cash-in.
Unfortunately, continued losses not only devalue her, but also create a scenario where she will have zero credibility with the audience by the time she actually wins the SmackDown Women's Championship. She may already be there, to be honest. Her character has lost great momentum since Money in the Bank this past June and is essentially the punching bag of the division.
Why anyone thought it was in her best interest to book her to lose pretty much every match since then is a question only management can ask.
One thing is for certain: If she does not build some sort of momentum for herself, soon, Carmella's title reign will be dead-on-arrival when it finally arrives.
Winner: Sami Zayn
Shane McMahon never cared about Sami Zayn. There was no opportunity awaiting him on SmackDown Live. No, McMahon cared only about himself.
Those were the three realizations The Underdog from the Underground came to before he pulled Kevin Owens off the announce table, seconds before the SmackDown commissioner crashed through it Sunday night at Hell in a Cell.
Zayn flowed wonderfully on the mic, explaining his actions and doing so in a way that made sense. Heels are always at their best when they speak with conviction, when they, from a performance standpoint, can latch on to real frustration and convey it to the masses.
The criminally underrated Superstar hit his first performance as a villain in WWE out of the proverbial ballpark Tuesday night, and his interactions with Owens were fantastic.
It bears watching what the dynamic duo has in store for the SmackDown audience and what Shane-O-Mac's response will be when he finally pops back up.
Winners: The Usos
The Usos are the best promo in WWE.
Yes, that takes into account every other Superstar on the roster and a few managers as well.
Even Paul Heyman.
Jimmy and Jey talk like real people talk. Their promos sound like a passionate argument friends may have, and definitely have had, among themselves. When it is time for them to portray anger, they do not struggle in the slightest.
They are passionate, and they get fired up. The tag team champions never feel wooden or rehearsed, nor do they struggle with believability. They have their catchphrases they try to get over, sure, but everything from their cadence to their word choices and delivery is fresh and exciting.
The energy, conviction and excitement are evident in their voices, making for a more interesting promo, too.
Their interaction with The New Day Tuesday brought a sense of gravity with it. After a five-star classic Sunday night, they were booked to come to a truce, to show respect for each other.
The Usos' story of walking into a hotel and being asked if they were OK, of talking to their families after their vicious match, was a watershed moment in their careers as talkers. They took real emotion and worked it into the confines of a wrestling promo, and the result was the most engaging The Usos have ever been.