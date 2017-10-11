Shanghai Rolex Masters 2017: Rafael Nadal Advancing Tops Wednesday Results

NICOLAS ASFOURI/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round of the 2017 Shanghai Rolex Masters after demolishing Jared Donaldson in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday.

The 2009 runner-up will face Italian Fabio Fognini at the next stage of the competition and was joined in the third round by third seed Alexander Zverev, who capitalised on Aljaz Bedene's early retirement to proceed.

Elsewhere, 2014 runner-up Gilles Simon continued his run in Shanghai and pulled off a shock win over Belgian David Goffin, who made a woeful introduction to the tournament and fell to his French foe in straight sets.

Roger Federer will be in action later on Wednesday when he takes on Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, who is competing in this tournament for the first time after falling out in the qualifiers during his 2016 debut.

Read on for a roundup of all the action from the 2017 Shanghai Masters, complete with scores and a look toward what's in store.

Wednesday's Results

(6) Grigor Dimitrov bt. Ryan Harrison: 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6)

(3) Alexander Zverev bt. Aljaz Bedene (retired): 4-0

Gilles Simon bt. (8) David Goffin: 7-6 (4), 6-3

(10) Sam Querrey bt. Frances Tiafoe: 6-3, 7-6 (7)

(11) Kevin Anderson bt. Jan-Lennard Struff: TBD

Aleksandr Dolgopolov bt. Feliciano Lopez: TBD

(1) Rafael Nadal bt. Jared Donaldson: 6-2, 6-1

(12) John Isner vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas: TBD

Di Wu vs. Steve Johnson: TBD

(2) Roger Federer vs. Diego Schwartzman: TBD

(5) Dominic Thiem vs. Viktor Troicki: TBD

Recap

A tournament-opening victory over Donaldson on Wednesday saw Nadal beat his second-round collapse at the 2016 Shanghai Masters.

What started as an evenly weighted clash quickly began to unfold after Nadal broke first to lead 4-2 in the opening set. Before Donaldson knew what hit him, he was a set down and halfway to falling out of the competition, as noted by tennis writer Jose Morgado:

It didn't help Donaldson's case that he was coming apart without Nadal's aid—evidenced by the fact he had contributed five double faults, per Flashscores.com—and surrendered his serve twice in each set.

After putting together a seven-game streak between sets, Nadal ended the second with another three-game blitz in what was an easy outing against the world No. 56, per Eleanor Crooks of the Press Association:

One week removed from his early retirement at the 2017 China Open, Bedene's injury woes came back to haunt him on Wednesday as concerns over his right knee again caused the Britain to bow out.

German opponent Zverev led by four games to love when Bedene decided it would be better off preserving his body for the battles to come, via Tennis TV:

Sam Querrey and Grigor Dimitrov were also among the seeded entrants who moved past lesser opposition on Wednesday, and they each defeated American opposition in Frances Tiafoe and Ryan Harrison, respectively, to advance.

Dimitrov was pegged back a set by Harrison before winning two in succession—the second via tiebreak—to walk out a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) victor. The Bulgarian was staring at defeat in the decider, 30-0 down with the score 5-4 in Harrison's favour, but he fought back to triumph in a match that featured several hairy moments:

Querrey's win over compatriot Tiafoe was more routine for the former, and Simon's surprise triumph over No. 8 seed Goffin also passed by in straight sets, a lot faster than some might have presumed the Frenchman was capable.

Although Goffin's first-serve figures were superior to his opponent's, per Flashscores.com, Simon managed to convert two crucial break points to his foe's none in a match that was decided by the finest of margins.