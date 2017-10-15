Ranking the Biggest Current Stars Who Flopped in La Liga

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

La Liga has long been seen as one of the top European leagues, not just for fans and casual viewers but also for players—a league to aspire to join, to play in and shine in.

And when a player performs well in La Liga, the very biggest clubs tend to come calling: Barcelona or Real Madrid might be the pinnacle, but clubs all over Europe are always scouring Spain's second-tier sides to find a new talent, an emerging face or simply a proven name who is showing they are ready to step up further.

But it doesn't always work out quite as intended. Some players don't adapt or simply can't fit in—less so in Spain than in the Premier League, it must be noted—or fail to show their best form, before moving on.

That isn't always the end of it, though, and plenty have gone on to have tremendous careers, even reaching the very top of the game, after flopping in La Liga.

Here we look at the biggest names in the game who failed to reproduce over in Spain, from the disappointing to the abject. The players are ranked in order of their standing in world football right now.

20. Raul Jimenez

Mexican striker Jimenez was seen as a lethal penalty-box option who could add another layer of threat to Atletico Madrid's front line.

It didn't quite go to plan as he scored just once all season and was immediately offloaded to Benfica, where he remains three seasons later. This season he's a largely frustrated sub.

19. Maxi Lopez

Having starred for River Plate as a youngster, Lopez made the move to Barcelona in 2005 and scored on his Champions League debut—but that was as good as it got.

He spent a season on loan at Mallorca, where he also failed to regularly find the net, before embarking on a meandering career mostly spent in Italy, where he has latterly rediscovered form and relevance with Torino and Udinese.

18. Eduardo Salvio

Another current Benfica player, Salvio trod a similar path to Jimenez, though he came from Lanus to Atletico before joining the Portuguese side.

Salvio had a year and a half at Atleti but never really convinced as a starter and only notched five league goals across that span. He's now in his sixth season at Benfica after leaving Atletico permanently in 2012.

17. Guillermo Ochoa

Ochoa managed a much longer stay in La Liga than those above, but it wasn't a particularly pleasant three-year stint.

He spent two years on the bench at Malaga—despite largely remaining Mexico's first-choice goalkeeper—as back-up to Carlos Kameni, then spent 2016/17 on loan at Granada, where his form was as erratic as the defence in front of him and the team was relegated. He switched to Standard Liege in the summer and remains Mexico's stopper of choice as they head to the World Cup.

16. Jozy Altidore

Staying in the CONCACAF region, Altidore is USA's No. 9, a starter and scorer whether they play with one up top or two, while also plundering plenty for MLS side Toronto FC—13 this season and counting.

Back in 2008, though, he stumbled around up front for Villarreal, making a handful of appearances and scoring once before heading out on loan to Xerez. There he played a grand total of zero matches due to a toe issue, and his grand tour of Spain was over.

15. Cristian Zapata

Villarreal have a great record of signing and further developing centre-backs whom other clubs go on to procure after showing great form for the Yellow Submarine; Diego Godin, Eric Bailly and Mateo Musacchio all included.

Zapata was somewhat less impressive in his single season at the club, making plenty of errors as a young defender and seeing his team relegated. Despite that, AC Milan saw promise; they swooped to sign him and there he remains, now in his sixth season at the club.

14. Edu Vargas

Chilean forward Vargas seems to have been around forever, but his only stint in La Liga was a brief and unsuccessful part-campaign on loan at Valencia in 2013/14. He was often sub or subbed off in league play, while having a more regular role in Los Che's Europa League campaign, but he still managed just five goals all told and wasn't signed at the end of the season.

He's now at Tigres in Mexico and is one of his national team's all-time highest goalscorers.

13. Alex Grimaldo

Grimaldo is somewhat different to most above in that he never made the breakthrough to play top-level football before leaving.

A Barcelona youth prospect, he was a regular in the B team, but despite calls from fans for his promotion, the left-back never managed to make an appearance for the Camp Nou senior side. He departed for Benfica on a free and has quickly become one of the most sought-after young full-backs in Europe, despite a long-term injury last year.

12. Nani

It won't come as a surprise to many who have followed Nani's career path to learn that his single season at Valencia can best be summed up as "inconsistent and frustrating." Indeed, that may be putting it kindly.

Last summer he signed a three-year deal; he missed long stretches of the campaign through injury, rarely helped lift the performance of the team when they weren't playing well and has this term been shipped off to Lazio on loan.

11. Yevhen Konoplyanka

It's difficult to tell quite why it didn't work out for Konoplyanka at Sevilla; he started well by scoring on both his debut and Champions League debut and often looked one of the most dangerous players in the team, but his manager clearly didn't fancy him as a starter and he was phased out.

A single season in La Liga was incredibly unsatisfying for such a spectacular player with great potential, and he moved on to Schalke, first on loan and then permanently.

10. Oriol Romeu

Into the top 10, Romeu gets us started—though not for his stint as a promising youngster at Barcelona, with whom he did debut, unlike Grimaldo.

Romeu moved on before a proper assessment of his ability to impact La Liga could be made, but chances were hard to come by at Chelsea, and a loan to Valencia should have provided the opportunity to see where his development was.

Unfortunately, he rarely got the chance to showcase his ability; Los Che were a mess, he didn't really have a set role in the team and he suffered more than one injury, which meant his appearances were limited and sporadic.

He has since gone on to establish himself as one of the Premier League's best holding midfielders with Southampton.

9. Ricardo Quaresma

Portuguese winger Quaresma has quite the career history, taking in club sides that are among the biggest in their respective nations, or indeed of the entire continent: Sporting CP, Porto, Inter Milan, Besiktas, Chelsea and Ah-Ahli.

His success levels have varied greatly from season to season, never mind club to club, but one early campaign in his career will always be regarded as a failure: 2003/04 with Barcelona.

Quaresma didn't find consistency or work rate easy to come by, scoring only once—and falling out with manager Frank Rijkaard in the process.

That was always unlikely to lead to happy times, and he was duly offloaded as fast as possible, part of the deal for Barca to bring Deco to the club. From then on, Quaresma rebuilt his career, most recently winning back-to-back Super Lig titles in Turkey and also forming part of the Portugal team that won the 2016 Euros.

8. Ciro Immobile

Top scorer in Serie A right now is Paulo Dybala, one of the highest-rated players in Italy and seen by many as the heir to Lionel Messi.

Second-top scorer in Serie A is Immobile, with nine goals in just seven games and a confidence about his play at Lazio that was never seen at all in his time with Sevilla.

Perhaps he's just the type of player who needs to be in his home nation; Immobile was a regular scorer with Torino before he departed for Borussia Dortmund, where he also flopped, and a loan to La Liga didn't make things better.

Back in Serie A, he scored 23 last term, a best-ever top-flight haul for Immobile, and he's well on the way to bettering that already this term—while also becoming a regular part of the Italy national team setup over the past couple of years.

He has scored more goals this season already than the number of league appearances he made for Sevilla in his year-long stay.

7. Luis Alberto

If Immobile is producing the goods up front, he has attacking midfield schemer Alberto to thank for creating plenty of chances.

Alberto played for Barcelona B and briefly for Sevilla's first team as a youngster, not shining particularly for either after initially making his name at Sevilla's youth sides and B team. His move to Liverpool didn't yield much more success, including a loan back to Malaga in '14/15 where he was sparingly used and inconsistent.

The one season where Alberto did show his worth was '15/16 with Deportivo La Coruna, again on loan, and it prompted Lazio to make the move for him—which has paid off handsomely.

6. Antonio Valencia

A regular captain of Manchester United and the winner of almost a century of caps for Ecuador, Valencia has made a top-level career for himself—though he took a long while to reach that top.

Initially seen as a rampaging winger, his stay in Spain saw fleeting matches with Villarreal and Recreativo before Wigan Athletic brought him to the Premier League.

Neither Spanish side really saw the best of him, a young wide man who was fleet of foot but lacking in end product; nowadays he's one of the most consistent, hard-to-beat full-backs in the English top flight, tactically aware and a role model at his club.

Aged 32, Valencia has come a long way from being loaned down to the second tier in Spain.

5. Nuri Sahin

Under Jurgen Klopp, Sahin became one of the most important components of Borussia Dortmund's swashbuckling, title-winning midfield. His ability to find space and pass from deep made him a sought-after commodity; Real Madrid won the race for his signature, but he never came close to settling in the Spanish capital.

Infrequent appearances, several injuries and an inability to displace any of the first-team players led to Sahin calling time on his stay in Spain just one year into a six-year contract.

He moved to Liverpool on loan, failed to win a spot there either and headed back to Dortmund.

Initially it didn't seem as though the move there would pan out as planned; Sahin was continually sidelined by injury and missed large chunks of both '15/16 and '16/17, playing fewer than 500 minutes all told last season—but there has been a happy turnaround of late.

Under Peter Bosz, he's once again fit and a regular part of the team, anchoring the midfield and playing a key role both in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. Sahin on top form remains one of the picks of playmaking midfielders around Europe.

4. Suso

Liverpool signed Suso as a youth prospect, well before he'd had a chance to break into any senior football in Spain, but he did head back to La Liga with a loan spell at Almeria in '13/14.

It didn't go tremendously well as he fell foul of team rules more than once, while he meandered in and out of the side as his form fluctuated—as would be expected of a young attacking midfielder, in fairness. It was hardly the defining season he hoped for before returning to Liverpool, and he duly spent the following campaign largely unused.

A move to AC Milan then followed, midway through the campaign as his contract neared expiry.

Though it took Suso some time to work his way into the Milan lineup on a regular basis, '16/17 saw him take a huge upward curve in both reliability and productivity, and he has become one of the team's most important starting attackers.

Even this term, after heavy summer investment, he's a regular starter and tops the squad for assists so far in Serie A.

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic's time at Barcelona certainly splits opinion, and none more so than when asking him or his then-manager, Pep Guardiola, how he fared.

So here's the deal: Ibrahimovic was a huge-money signing, Samuel Eto'o plus more than £50 million, and he lasted only about half a season as a regular starter. During that half-campaign, he was excellent, genuinely effective—yet he was quickly ushered out of the team to make space for Lionel Messi, who moved from the right to the middle of the forward line.

Zlatan thereafter was left out, was suspended or was used as sub and ultimately not even sold—instead loaned to AC Milan with an option to buy. Barcelona simply didn't want him.

He was good for Barca, initially, but not overall. The Swedish forward has been a massive success everywhere, though, and that makes this move to Spain a failure, perhaps the only one of his career.

Since then? Five league titles, one in Europe, a whole host of individual awards, the Champions League team of the season, the AC Milan hall of fame and the all-time top goalscorer for Paris Saint-Germain.

The only reason Zlatan isn't No. 1 is because we're ranking by current ability, and it's tough to say how effective he'll be in the second half of 2017/18, at age 36 after a long-term knee injury.

2. Fabinho

A short, brief, almost irrelevant spell in Spain—but one in which he didn't make enough impact to be signed by Real Madrid, which makes it extremely relevant.

The Brazilian midfielder moved from his home nation to Rio Ave in Portugal, then straight to Castilla on a loan deal. During his year in Spain, he did make his Real Madrid senior debut, late on in the season as a sub, but the giants neither renewed the loan nor sought a permanent deal.

Instead he headed to AS Monaco, where he has since grown into a monster of a performer, both at right-back and this season in central midfield.

A full international and a title-winner last season in Ligue 1, Fabinho has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid and is rated at more than £40 million.

Perhaps Real Madrid weren't paying enough attention or perhaps Fabinho simply didn't have what it took at that age to spark serious interest—but he certainly does now.

1. Toby Alderweireld

Top of the pile is Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alderweireld, heralded by many as the most complete defender in the Premier League.

He's a composed presence on the ball, reads the game well and has good pace to cover when needed, while in a team-wide capacity, he's part of perhaps the finest-structured side in the league. All this is after more than two seasons at Spurs—and he'd already impressed hugely at Southampton on loan before that, where clubs really started to take notice of him.

But Saints only snared his services because he failed to break into the side at Atletico Madrid.

Alderweireld spent just one year at the Vicente Calderon, failing to command regular game time—though that's hardly a slight against him as Atleti won the title and reached the Champions League final that year.

Miranda and Diego Godin formed an impenetrable barrier to the first team for the Belgian, and his frustrating season on the sidelines formed the start of his journey to England and proving himself one of the very best around.

