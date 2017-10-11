Manchester United's Paul Pogba Provides Positive Recovery Updates

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Sidelined Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has provided positive updates on his recovery with several Instagram posts showing him running on a treadmill and working on his upper-body strength.

According to Samuel Luckhurst in the Manchester Evening News, the French midfielder has been out of action due to a hamstring injury since September 12, but he posted evidence his legs are in good shape:

Per Wally Downes Jr. in The Sun, United fans have reason to feel positive that Pogba, 24, may be nearing a return to action as he has been doing fitness work in Miami with two trainers.

United manager Jose Mourinho previously described Pogba's injury as "long term," per Luckhurst.

Since he was withdrawn after just 19 minutes of United's 3-0 UEFA Champions League win against FC Basel, Pogba has missed five full matches, all of which the Red Devils have won.

His return will be eagerly awaited, though, as he started the campaign in brilliant fashion, netting two goals and providing two assists in four Premier League games, per WhoScored.com.

United are also entering a busy and crucial stage of the season.

They face their first genuine Premier League test of the term with a trip to Liverpool on Saturday, a fixture Pogba will almost certainly play no part in despite his latest updates.

The Manchester outfit then have five more matches in October, including back-to-back Champions League fixtures against Benfica, before a huge clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on November 5.

To top it all, Pogba's fellow United midfielder, Marouane Fellaini, picked up a knee injury while on international duty with Belgium, per Belgian football writer Kristof Terreur:

Pogba's return can't come soon enough for United, and his latest updates will be welcomed by those involved with the club.

In other Pogba news, the France international is reportedly building a personal football pitch inside his new Cheshire home and plans to host two-a-side games at the self-dubbed "Pogbarena."

According to The Sun's Guy Patrick, a source said: "The idea is that he'll get a handful of mates around and then play two-a-side games. He thinks it's the business.

"His home is out of this world, and he's got loads of free space so he just thought, 'Why not have my own footie pitch?' He's got an electronic scoreboard and can't stop talking about The Pogbarena."