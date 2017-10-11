Carmelo Anthony's Signature Jordan Brand Sneaker Line Reportedly Ending

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony's signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand will soon reportedly be a thing of the past.

Citing industry sources, ESPN.com's Nick DePaula reported Wednesday that Anthony's M13 sneaker, which was released during the 2016-17 season, will be "the final model of the line."

However, DePaula emphasized the two sides will continue to work together after Anthony signed a new contract with Jordan Brand in January.

With the partnership ongoing, DePaula added Anthony is likely to wear "a combination of shoes from the brand this upcoming year, such as the Air Jordan XXXII, custom editions of retro models, and possibly even a remixed version of his very first signature model."

Anthony later denied the report.

"It's false. False. Let's not even discuss that," the Oklahoma City Thunder forward told reporters after Tuesday's 96-86 preseason win over the Denver Nuggets, according to the Norman Transcript's Fred Katz.

"I just signed an extension with them. I don't read into false news."

According to DePaula, Anthony's teammate Russell Westbrook signed a 10-year extension with Jordan Brand in September that was the richest for any athlete in the company's history.