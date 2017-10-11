Carmelo Anthony's Signature Jordan Brand Sneaker Line Reportedly Ending

Carmelo Anthony's Signature Jordan Brand Sneaker Line Reportedly EndingOctober 11, 2017
Carmelo Anthony's signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand will soon reportedly be a thing of the past.
Citing industry sources, ESPN.com's Nick DePaula reported Wednesday that Anthony's M13 sneaker, which was released during the 2016-17 season, will be "the final model of the line."
B/R Kicks @br_kicks
First look at the Jordan Melo M13 https://t.co/dvlAH35Flm2016-12-6 17:35:57
However, DePaula emphasized the two sides will continue to work together after Anthony signed a new contract with Jordan Brand in January.
With the partnership ongoing, DePaula added Anthony is likely to wear "a combination of shoes from the brand this upcoming year, such as the Air Jordan XXXII, custom editions of retro models, and possibly even a remixed version of his very first signature model."
B/R Kicks @br_kicks
For the first time, the Air Jordan 32 will launch in a mid and low version Rosso Corsa — September 23 Bred & Bred Low — October 18 https://t.co/tdli8KpUMw2017-8-29 21:58:23
Anthony later denied the report.
"It's false. False. Let's not even discuss that," the Oklahoma City Thunder forward told reporters after Tuesday's 96-86 preseason win over the Denver Nuggets, according to the Norman Transcript's Fred Katz.
"I just signed an extension with them. I don't read into false news."
According to DePaula, Anthony's teammate Russell Westbrook signed a 10-year extension with Jordan Brand in September that was the richest for any athlete in the company's history.