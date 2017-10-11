Warriors to Honor Wildfire Victims Before Preseason Game vs. Kings

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors reportedly plan to hold a moment of silence in honor of those affected by recent wildfires in California before they host the Sacramento Kings in their preseason finale Friday evening, according to the Mercury News' Mark Medina.

Citing local authorities, ABC News' Karma Allen reported Tuesday that at least 17 people have died and more than 2,000 buildings have been damaged after wildfires spread through 115,000 acres in Northern California.

Allen added that close to 20,000 people have been forced to evacuate.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, shooting guard Klay Thompson said the wildfires have put life "in perspective."

"These fires...it's terrible," he said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea. "It puts life in perspective what's important. I know there's been some deaths, and it's just really tragic. Us players will do something about it when things calm down, but it sucks."