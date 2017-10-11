7 Keys to Victory in New England Patriots' Week 6 Matchup

0 of 7

The New England Patriots are used to being in control of the AFC East. They've won the division 13 of the last 14 seasons. The one time they didn't win in that span was the year quarterback Tom Brady suffered a torn ACL in the season opener.

This season, though, things are different. The Patriots sit at 3-2, in the midst of a three-way tie atop the division. The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets are also 3-2, while the Miami Dolphins sit just below at 2-2.

This makes New England's Week 6 game with the Jets incredibly important. Should the Patriots lose, they could fall to last place. Making the situation even more precarious is the fact Brady is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder.

This might have looked like an easy win when the season started, but it's going to be anything but. What steps do the Patriots need to take in order to ensure victory? Let's take a look.

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

When: Sunday, October 15 at 1 p.m. ET

National TV: CBS