Colin Kaepernick Thanks Eminem for Supporting Him in 'The Storm'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick thanked rapper Eminem for taking a stand against President Donald Trump and shouting out the former San Francisco 49er during Tuesday's BET Hip Hop Awards.

Kaepernick expressed his gratitude via his Twitter page and shared some of the rapper's freestyle verse (warning: NSFW language):

Alysha Tsuji of USA Today shared some of Eminem's lyrics that included the Kaepernick mention:

"This is for Colin (Kaepernick), ball up a fist

And keep that (expletive) balled like Donald the (expletive)...

Any fan of mine who's a supporter of his (Trump)

I'm drawing in the sand a line

You either for or against...

The rest of America, stand up

We love our military

We love our country

But we (expletive) hate Trump"

The Kaepernick verse wasn't the only time the 15-time Grammy winner mentioned sports Tuesday, as Tsuji passed along:

"Plus, he (Trump) gets an enormous reaction

When he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that

Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada

All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather

Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers"

Kaepernick wasn't the only figure in the sports world to notice Eminem's rhymes Tuesday, as LeBron James—who previously called Trump a "bum" on Twitter—reacted to the freestyle (warning: NSFW language):

As Eminem explained, Trump has been focusing on the NFL despite a number of other national issues that figure to command some of the president's time. At a rally, Trump went as far as to say NFL owners should "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" if they protested racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

Trump tweeted about the NFL as recently as Monday, saying: "Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law!"

What's more, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted he left an Indianapolis Colts game because he saw members of the opposing 49ers kneeling during the anthem. San Francisco safety Eric Reid—who knelt with Kaepernick when the latter was his teammate—called Pence's move a "PR stunt," via Jennifer Lee Chan of Niners Nation.

As for Kaepernick, he was the first NFL player to protest racial inequality by kneeling during the anthem but still doesn't have a job as quarterback despite a resume that includes a Super Bowl appearance.

While an NFL team hasn't taken a chance on him this year, he at least has the rapper who sold more albums than any other musical artist for a decade in the 2000s on his side.