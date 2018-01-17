Kris Dunn Suffers Possible Concussion, Chipped Teeth vs. Warriors

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2018

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 04: Kris Dunn #32 of the Chicago Bulls shoots against Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on October 4, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn suffered a head injury during Wednesday's 119-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

According to Nick Friedell of ESPN.com, Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said Dunn chipped multiple teeth and was being evaluated for a concussion. Dunn landed face-first when falling after a dunk in transition. The Bulls announced Dunn dislocated teeth as well.

Injuries were a concern for Dunn in the preseason when he suffered a dislocated finger and missed time. Missing additional game action with this setback would cut into his opportunity to put his rookie season in the rearview mirror and accelerate his development at the NBA level.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 draft, but he disappointed last season with just 3.8 points and 2.4 assists per game behind 37.7 percent shooting from the field and 28.8 percent shooting from three-point range.

Minnesota traded him as part of the package to land Jimmy Butler, and he has responded with 13.6 points, 6.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds a night (entering play Wednesday) in his first season in the Windy City.

The Bulls will likely turn toward the combination of Jerian Grant and David Nwaba at the point guard spot while Dunn is out, although Justin Holiday can also handle the ball if needed.

This is a rebuilding season for Chicago, but it could use Dunn back and healthy so he can further state his case as the point guard of the future for the franchise.

