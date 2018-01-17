Kris Dunn Suffers Possible Concussion, Chipped Teeth vs. Warriors

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn suffered a head injury during Wednesday's 119-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

According to Nick Friedell of ESPN.com, Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said Dunn chipped multiple teeth and was being evaluated for a concussion. Dunn landed face-first when falling after a dunk in transition. The Bulls announced Dunn dislocated teeth as well.

Injuries were a concern for Dunn in the preseason when he suffered a dislocated finger and missed time. Missing additional game action with this setback would cut into his opportunity to put his rookie season in the rearview mirror and accelerate his development at the NBA level.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 draft, but he disappointed last season with just 3.8 points and 2.4 assists per game behind 37.7 percent shooting from the field and 28.8 percent shooting from three-point range.

Minnesota traded him as part of the package to land Jimmy Butler, and he has responded with 13.6 points, 6.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds a night (entering play Wednesday) in his first season in the Windy City.

The Bulls will likely turn toward the combination of Jerian Grant and David Nwaba at the point guard spot while Dunn is out, although Justin Holiday can also handle the ball if needed.

This is a rebuilding season for Chicago, but it could use Dunn back and healthy so he can further state his case as the point guard of the future for the franchise.