    Vegas Golden Knights Honor Shooting Victims, 1st Responders in Home Opener

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 22: The team name and logo for the Vegas Golden Knights are displayed on T-Mobile Arena's video mesh wall after being announced as the name for the Las Vegas NHL franchise at T-Mobile Arena on November 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The team will begin play in the 2017-18 season. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The Vegas Golden Knights used the pregame ceremony at their inaugural home opener Tuesday night to honor the 58 victims of the mass shooting that occurred at a Las Vegas music festival on Oct. 1.

    The team relayed video of the ceremony at T-Mobile Arena, which featured first responders escorting players onto the ice:

    ESPN.com's Charles Moynihan reported the victims' names were "emblazoned on the ice" before the puck was dropped against the Arizona Coyotes, while his colleague Arash Markazi noted there was a 58-second moment of silence to honor those who lost their lives.

    Furthermore, Markazi noted the team opted not to show advertisements on the side boards and instead had those spaces filled by the words "Vegas Strong."

    "Needless to say it's not going to be a typical opener," Golden Knights general manager George McPhee said before the game, according to the Las Vegas Sun's Jesse Granger. "We'll save that for Friday. (Tonight) is not about us, it's about honoring and remembering the victims, and supporting the families and recognizing the first responders."

