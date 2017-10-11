Week 6 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It isn't the holiday season just yet, but the fantasy football waiver wire feels like the gift that keeps on giving.

The season that started with Kareem Hunt just gave owners in need another major option to consider after Adrian Peterson found himself traded to the Arizona Cardinals, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Maybe Peterson busts out behind a shaky offensive line and a passing offense that hasn't been consistent, but so goes the risk-reward of the wire in the first place. The upshot is a workhorse back who can provide quality output at almost zero investment cost.

Peterson is a late arrival to the Week 6 waiver list and won't be available in all leagues, but it'd feel wrong to leave the week's biggest transaction story out. Here's a look at the full list.

Week 6 Waiver-Wire Targets

Jacoby Brissett, IND

Kevin Hogan, CLE

Case Keenum, MIN

Andre Ellington, ARI

Aaron Jones, GB

Jerick McKinnon, MIN

Wayne Gallman, NYG

Adrian Peterson, ARI

Marlon Mack, IND

Nelson Agholor, PHI

John Brown, ARI

JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT

Roger Lewis, NYG

Ricardo Louis, CLE

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ

Ed Dickson, CAR

George Kittle, SF

Jacoby Brissett, IND

It was impossible to predict Jacoby Brissett would shine with the Indianapolis Colts in place of Andrew Luck for an extended period of time.

However, Brissett is one of the better streaming options available for owners who whiffed on a quarterback or need some bye-week relief.

Brissett might have one of the worst rosters in the NFL surrounding him, yet he's probably boosted his real-world trade value with strong showings that include outings of 18.96 fantasy points or more twice.

This is where things get good—Brissett next gets to face the Tennessee Titans, the team coughing up the third-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average.

Whether he's a one-week rental or something longer, there isn't a good reason for owners who have had up-and-down performances at the position to shy away from Brissett, one of this year's bigger diamonds in the rough.

Adrian Peterson, ARI

Peterson fizzled fast with the New Orleans Saints and owners rightfully tossed him on the open market. No blame to throw around there, not when Hunt and others made themselves known and have produced at a steady clip.

The Saints never gave Peterson more than nine carries over four games. This wasn't too hard to see coming given the presence of Mark Ingram in the backfield and one of the league's biggest passing attacks.

Arizona had the worst rushing attack in the league before Peterson's arrival. The team cut Chris Johnson to make room, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, meaning he'll slide into the role and try to perform better.

The man formerly known as CJ2K was underwhelming as the lead back, averaging 2.5 yards per carry without a score on 45 attempts. Peterson might have more juice behind a struggling offensive line, making him a worthy pickup in all leagues.

Roger Lewis, NYG

Injuries sometimes clear the way for unexpected names to make headway in all avenues.

Brissett was a good example, as is New York Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis.

The Giants lost Odell Beckham Jr. for the year, per NFL Network's Kimberly Jones, as well as No. 2 Brandon Marshall, who announced the news himself.

This leaves Lewis as a possible big-volume player right out of the gate in Week 6, which isn't a bad sign considering one of his two targets during the injury-riddled week went for a touchdown. It was his highest output of the year at 8.9 points, a number that could climb higher thanks to the increased usage.

Eli Manning and the Giants offense will still have names like rookie Evan Engram at tight end, but the approach will need to work the boundaries at some point. Lewis is a great stash option at a deep position on the chance he breaks out.

George Kittle, SF

The George Kittle breakout game came in Week 5, as we all predicted.

Jokes aside, the fifth-round pick came up big for the San Francisco 49ers, turning his seven targets into 83 yards and a touchdown, meaning he posted 14.3 points at the worst position in fantasy right now, tight end.

Which isn't to suggest the score was anything inspiring:

But this is the point, right? Kittle doesn't have to be pretty while helping owners win—he's going to keep seeing usage in an offense quarterbacked by Brian Hoyer.

Kittle is a nice balance between long-term stash and immediate impact because his Week 6 matchup comes against a Washington Redskins team surrendering the third-most points to opposing tight ends on average.

