7 Keys to Victory in Oakland Raiders' Week 6 Matchup

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders' matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers will likely come down to the last offense on the field winning the game in the remaining seconds.

At 1-4, the Chargers defense has allowed an average 351 yards per game, but injuries have decimated the Raiders secondary.

Cornerback David Amerson missed the previous outing with a shoulder injury, per NBC Bay Area reporter Scott Bair. In Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, Antonio Hamilton suffered what's believed to be a torn meniscus, per Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken.

On Monday, head coach Jack Del Rio told reporters cornerback Gareon Conley still experiences pain, which prevents him from taking action:

"There's a certain amount of pain that's involved that keeps him from doing what he needs to do. And when that is under control and he's able to go, then we look forward to having him, but until that is under control and he's able to do the things he needs to do, then he's going to remain sidelined.

“I would hope that it would be resolved at some time in the near future, but I think this is an issue that we're doing the best we can to manage."

Del Rio didn't say anything about Conley's shin, but one can assume it's the same injury that kept him out of training camp, preseason and the regular-season opener.

For a team that already struggled with covering the deep ball, injuries to the secondary can only make matters worse. In order to win Sunday's contest, the Raiders have to shorten the game with their ground attack or engage in a score-a-thon with pass-happy Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

Here, we'll dig further into the aspects of the Raiders' Week 6 game plan.