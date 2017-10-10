WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 10

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 10October 10, 2017
The cruiserweight division has been getting a lot more attention lately, but some of it is for the wrong reasons.
According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, there is a rumor floating around on Twitter about Neville walking out of WWE before Monday's Raw and requesting his release.
These reports have yet to be confirmed by anyone from WWE or Neville himself, so we have to wait before we find out if there is any truth to the rumors.
On the plus side, the 205 Live roster has been in the main event segment of Raw three weeks in a row, Enzo Amore has found his groove as a heel and Kalisto finally joined the division and won the Cruiserweight Championship.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
Kalisto Celebrates His Big Win
- "Tostito" better catch on as a nickname for Kalisto.
- The pairing of Daivari and Amore is a bit odd, but it might actually help Daivari define his character as more than a rich Iranian.
- Ali is ridiculously underrated in the ring. It's his lack of a personality that's holding him back. We need to know more about his motivations to care about him.
Renee Young kicked off 205 Live by interviewing Kalisto about what it means to become cruiserweight champion. He said his hero is Eddie Guerrero, and he will bring honor back to the title.
As expected, Amore came out to respond to the man who defeated him for the title on Raw. He had Ariya Daivari by his side, so he is no longer fighting the whole division.
He made several excuses about why he lost the belt and blamed Mustafa Ali specifically. Amore and Daivari tried to attack the new champion, but Ali made the save.
This was a relatively standard opening segment, but that's not a bad thing. 205 Live usually doesn't do long opening promos because of the one-hour time limit, so it was nice to see the show treat its new top dog like a star.
Grade: C+
Rich Swann vs. TJP (2-out-of-3 Falls)
- WWE has been using more non-hardcore gimmick matches on 205 Live recently. We have seen two 2-out-of-3 Falls matches and an I Quit match in the past few months.
- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness have meshed into a good commentary team. Having only two men at the desk limits how often they talk over each other.
- Swann's cartwheel into a standing 450 was amazing.
Rich Swann came out first and gave a promo saying this match would cost him his friendship with TJP, and he showed he was serious by attacking TJP during his entrance with a dive over the top rope.
Swann countered an attempt at the kneebar into a pinning combination to get the first fall. This served to motivate TJP to use more brutal offense against his former best friend.
They paced the match well with short bursts of high-flying action between the slower sequences. We have seen these two fight several times, but they keep finding ways to outshine their previous performances.
Swann almost gave up a fall to the kneebar, but be broke free and scored his second straight fall with a phoenix splash. This feud did a better job putting Swann over than his entire run as cruiserweight champion.
Grade: B
Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa
- Gulak is becoming one of the best things about 205 Live. His commitment to his gimmick and the delivery of his lines have been outstanding.
- Tozawa was either in real pain or he did a great job selling the shot to the throat.
- Does anyone else wish WWE would make an actual PowerPoint presentation for Gulak on WWE.com with the hundreds of slides he claimed to have? It could be hilarious.
Drew Gulak had a funny backstage conversation with Daivari and Amore before he went to the ring to face Akira Tozawa in the main event of the evening.
Unfortunately for Tozawa, Gulak decided to attack him during his entrance as retaliation for ruining his PowerPoint presentation a few times.
Captain Underpants used his picket sign to deliver a vicious blow to the throat. McGuinness pointed out how he likely did this to keep Tozawa from doing his signature chant.
The match may not have happened, but Gulak took a step in the right direction by looking like a dangerous heel instead of a comedy character.
Grade: C+
Kalisto and Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari and Enzo Amore
- WWE should have Raw general manager Kurt Angle appear on 205 Live every so often to make it seem like a bigger deal. He could film backstage segments during Raw to air Tuesday and nobody would know the difference.
- As great as it is to see Kalisto in the cruiserweight division, it already seems like WWE is trying to force a connection to past cruiserweights instead of letting him walk his own path.
- There might be enough cruiserweights to justify a set of tag titles.
The main event of the evening pitted Amore and Daivari against Ali and Kalisto in a tag team match. Even though he had plenty of mic time at the top of the show, Amore decided to deliver another promo during his entrance.
The match itself was good but not great. It was the standard formula for a tag bout, but Kalisto's high-energy brand of offense makes everything a little more fun.
The new cruiserweight champion picked up the win for his team with a Salida del Sol to Daivari while Amore watched from the mat.
It's hard to tell if Daivari and Amore will remain allies, but it makes sense for two heels with bad fashion sense to be friends.
Grade: C+
