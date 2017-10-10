WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 10

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The cruiserweight division has been getting a lot more attention lately, but some of it is for the wrong reasons.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, there is a rumor floating around on Twitter about Neville walking out of WWE before Monday's Raw and requesting his release.

These reports have yet to be confirmed by anyone from WWE or Neville himself, so we have to wait before we find out if there is any truth to the rumors.

On the plus side, the 205 Live roster has been in the main event segment of Raw three weeks in a row, Enzo Amore has found his groove as a heel and Kalisto finally joined the division and won the Cruiserweight Championship.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.