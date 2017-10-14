Chris Conley Placed on IR with Achilles Injury

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley's 2017 NFL season officially came to an end Saturday.

The Chiefs announced they placed Conley on injured reserve because of a ruptured Achilles and signed Marcus Kemp off the practice squad to take his spot on the roster.

A third-round pick by the Chiefs in 2015, Conley was a staple of their offense in his first two seasons. The 24-year-old tied for third on the team with 44 receptions and was fourth with 530 receiving yards in 2016.

After a strong start in 2017 with 15.9 yards per reception on 11 catches in five games, Conley suffered the Achilles injury late in Kansas City's 42-34 Week 5 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium last Sunday.

The Chiefs have built a deep stable of playmakers on offense. Running back Kareem Hunt has been one of the NFL's breakout stars of 2017 with six total touchdowns in his first five games. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are a formidable wide receiver-tight end pairing for quarterback Alex Smith.

Conley's absence does leave a hole at the No. 2 receiver spot that fourth-year wideout De'Anthony Thomas will have to fill for the time being.

Because the Chiefs are able to spread the ball around, Conley's absence shouldn't cripple their chances to win another AFC West title.