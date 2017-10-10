    Mark Hunt Rips Dana White in Profanity-Laced Instagram After UFC Sydney Removal

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2017

    In this Thursday, March 2, 2017 photo, Mark Hunt, of Australia, speaks with the media during a news conference for UFC 209 in Las Vegas. Hunt is scheduled to fight Alistair Overeem Saturday at UFC 209. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Mark Hunt issued an expletive-filled message to UFC President Dana White after the heavyweight fighter was removed from the UFC Fight Night show in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 19.

    Hunt's message to White came in an Instagram post on Tuesday (warning: contains NSFW language):

    Hunt was scheduled to fight Marcin Tybura in the main event of the Sydney show next month.

    However, per MMAjunkie, UFC officials announced Tuesday they pulled Hunt off the card, citing medical concerns, and replaced him with Fabricio Werdum.

    UFC's decision to remove Hunt from the show comes after Hunt wrote an article on the Australian-based PlayersVoice website titled "If I die fighting, that's fine," and talked about not sleeping well, having a memory that's "not that good anymore" and "starting to stutter and slur my words."

    The 43-year-old Hunt was a professional kickboxer before he became an MMA fighter in 2004. He's got 26 career MMA fights, including 15 with UFC after joining the promotion in 2010.

