Honduras Defeats Mexico to Qualify for 2018 World Cup Playoff vs. Australia

ORLANDO SIERRA/Getty Images

Honduras pulled off a stunner Tuesday night in CONCACAF Qualifying and scored a 3-2 win over Mexico at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula to clinch the No. 4 seed in the Hexagonal table and book a spot in November's intercontinental playoff against Australia.

Romell Quioto bagged the game-winner for Honduras in the 60th minute and ensured Los Catrachos would finish with 13 points. That proved to be enough, as the United States fell to Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 and slid all the way back into the No. 5 spot with 12 points.

Panama, which entered the night touting 10 points, appeared destined for a 1-1 tie with Costa Rica as time was winding down, but an 88th-minute desperation tally from Roman Torres throttled Los Canaleros one point clear of the United States and into third place by virtue of its superior goal differential over Honduras.

Simply put, it was a perfect storm for Honduras, who needed three points and a United States loss against the cellar-dwelling Soca Warriors to push into the top four.

With so many moving parts at play, Honduras had no choice but to push forward and attack Mexico's back line in hopes of making magic.

Channeling that aggressive mindset, Honduras came out firing and applied plenty of pressure on Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa—who was initially up to the task, according to ESPN FC's Cesar Hernandez:

And while early efforts were denied, Honduras broke through in the 34th minute when Alberth Elis calmly slid home a close-range effort to knot the score at one goal apiece after Mexico's Oribe Peralta opened the scoring in the 17th minute.

The back-and-forth continued over the ensuing 30 minutes, as Carlos Vela (39th minute) briefly put El Tri back in front before Eddie Hernandez uncorked a blast that smashed off the crossbar and deflected off Ochoa's back before it crossed the line to bring Los Catrachos back level.

Firmly in the mix with the United States trailing 2-1 and Panama deadlocked at 1-1 with Costa Rica late in the second half, Quioto answered Honduras' prayers when he shook a defender toward the top of the box and drilled a right-footed blast into the bottom-left corner past Ochoa.

With a berth in sight, observers everywhere noted Los Catrachos started to go into full clock-killing mode:

If there was a sliver of bad news for the Hondurans, it was that Torres' breakthrough sent them tumbling from an automatic bid into the playoff with Australia.

But considering the odds Honduras faced prior to Tuesday's clash with El Tri, it should be thrilled with the result all the same.