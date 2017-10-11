Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

It's been a tricky 2017 NFL season so far for fantasy managers.

Perhaps we reach that point every season, but it sure does feel like it came early this year, from an ever-growing list of star players out for the year with season-ending injuries (such as Arizona's David Johnson and Minnesota's Dalvin Cook) to teams expected to do well that are starting slowly.

Fantasy owners have to be able to roll with the punches, and that not only means being savvy about submitting waivers and spotting the upcoming week's talent, but making sure the right players are active in their lineups and not on the bench.

We can help with that.

The following rankings are for 12-team leagues in a points-per-reception (PPR) format, so pay especially close attention to the skill positions. Sometimes the rankings may appear wildly different from source to source, and it often comes down to how much weight touches are afforded.

Quarterbacks

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

1. Tom Brady (NE) at NYJ

2. Aaron Rodgers (GB) at MIN

3. Deshaun Watson (HOU) vs. CLE

4. Drew Brees (NO) vs. DET

5. Cam Newton (CAR) vs. PHI

6. Matt Ryan (ATL) vs. MIA

7. Kirk Cousins (WAS) vs. SF

8. Matthew Stafford (DET) at NO

9. Philip Rivers (LAC) at OAK

10. Carson Wentz (PHI) at CAR

11. Carson Palmer (ARI) vs. TB

12. Alex Smith (KC) vs. PIT

Must-Start: Kirk Cousins

Washington's Kirk Cousins isn't among the highest-scoring fantasy quarterbacks through five weeks, but it's important to look at his stats to figure out why.

It's not his yardage; his 1,004 yards are respectable for this point in the year. It's that he's only thrown seven touchdowns, compared to 13 for Aaron Rodgers or 11 for Tom Brady.

However, Cousins has also only thrown two interceptions this season, so he won't lose you points. And he has a tasty matchup against the San Francisco (No. 30) defense in Week 6.

Sleeper: Trevor Siemian (DEN) vs. NYG

Running Backs

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

1. Kareem Hunt (KC) vs. PIT

2. Todd Gurley (LAR) at JAC

3. Le'Veon Bell (PIT) at KC

4. Leonard Fournette (JAC) vs. LAR

5. Melvin Gordon (LAC) at OAK

6. Devonta Freeman (ATL) vs. MIA

7. Jay Ajayi (MIA) at ATL

8. C.J. Anderson (DEN) vs. NYG

9. Jordan Howard (CHI) at BAL

10. DeMarco Murray (TEN) vs. IND

11. Lamar Miller (HOU) vs. CLE

12. Doug Martin (TB) at ARI

13. Marshawn Lynch (OAK) vs. LAC

14. Ameer Abdullah (DET) at NO

15. Aaron Jones (GB) at MIN

16. Carlos Hyde (SF) at WAS

17. Mike Gillislee (NE) at NYJ

18. Duke Johnson (CLE) at HOU

19. Alvin Kamara (NO) vs. DET

20. Christian McCaffrey (CAR) vs. PHI

21. Jerick McKinnon (MIN) vs. GB

22. Tevin Coleman (ATL) vs. MIA

23. Mark Ingram (NO) vs. DET

24. LeGarrette Blount (PHI) at CAR

Must-Start: C.J. Anderson

Denver's C.J. Anderson has only scored one rushing and one receiving touchdown so far this season, which has frustrated his owners in standard-scoring leagues.

However, Anderson is a must-start in Week 6 in PPR leagues, given his 73 carries so far this year.

The Broncos will also face the Giants defense, which comes in at No. 28 overall and No. 29 against the run, allowing an average of 139 rushing yards per game.

If the Giants give up even close to that many yards to Anderson in Week 6, he'll be a must-start in all formats.

Sleeper: Shane Vereen (NYG) at DEN

Wide Receivers

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

1. Antonio Brown (PIT) at KC

2. DeAndre Hopkins (HOU) vs. CLE

3. Julio Jones (ATL) vs. MIA

4. Jordy Nelson (GB) at MIN

5. T.Y. Hilton (IND) at TEN

6. Michael Thomas (NO) vs. DET

7. Chris Hogan (NE) at NYJ

8. Stefon Diggs (MIN) vs. GB

9. Tyreek Hill (KC) vs. PIT

10. Brandin Cooks (NE) at NYJ

11. Davante Adams (GB) at MIN

12. Mike Evans (TB) at ARI

13. Keenan Allen (LAC) at OAK

14. Alshon Jeffery (PHI) at CAR

15. Larry Fitzgerald (ARI) vs. TB

16. Michael Crabtree (OAK) vs. LAC

17. Adam Thielen (MIN) vs. GB

18. Golden Tate (DET) at NO

19. Emmanuel Sanders (DEN) vs. NYG

20. DeSean Jackson (TB) at ARI

21. Kelvin Benjamin (CAR) vs. PHI

22. Demaryius Thomas (DEN) vs. NYG

23. Pierre Garcon (SF) at WAS

24. Jarvis Landry (MIA) at ATL

Must-Start: Davante Adams

Sleeper: Roger Lewis (NYG) at DEN

Some fantasy experts will say that New York Giants players are off the table in fantasy, and that's fair. To say the Giants offense is struggling is an understatement, and the unit has been decimated by injuries.

But Eli Manning still needs someone to throw to, and his list is, to say the least, depleted, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared on Monday:

The injuries will essentially force Roger Lewis into the spotlight as Manning's No. 1 weapon. No, the Giants offense isn't high-powered, but someone has to catch the ball 10 times a game.

Tight Ends

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

1. Rob Gronkowski (NE) at NYJ

2. Travis Kelce (KC) vs. PIT

3. Zach Ertz (PHI) at CAR

4. Delanie Walker (TEN) vs. IND

5. Jordan Reed (WAS) vs. SF

6. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (NYJ) vs. NE

7. Kyle Rudolph (MIN) vs. GB

8. Cameron Brate (TB) at ARI

9. Evan Engram (NYG) at DEN

10. Hunter Henry (LAC) at OAK

11. Jared Cook (OAK) vs. LAC

12. Martellus Bennett (GB) at MIN

Must-Start: Zach Ertz

Believe it or not, Philadelphia's Zach Ertz is the highest-scoring fantasy tight end through five weeks in 2017.

That's right; Ertz is outperforming New England's Rob Gronkowski, Kansas City's Travis Kelce and the rest of the pack, with 80.70 points on the season.

Ertz leads all tight ends in receptions, making him a fantastic option in PPR leagues. But he's also right up there in yards and touchdowns, with 387 and two, respectively, so he's a solid start in standard-scoring, too.

Sleeper: A.J. Derby (DEN) vs. NYG

D/ST

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

1. Denver Broncos vs. NYG

2. Houston Texans vs. CLE

3. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. LAR

4. Kansas City Chiefs vs. PIT

5. Baltimore Ravens vs. CHI

6. Atlanta Falcons vs. MIA

7. Washington Redskins vs. SF

8. Los Angeles Rams at JAC

9. Arizona Cardinals vs. TB

10. New England Patriots at NYJ

11. Green Bay Packers at MIN

12. Philadelphia Eagles at CAR

Must-Start: Denver Broncos

The Broncos are up against the Giants in Week 6, a team that has only scored 16.4 points on average in games this season (No. 28).

If that's not enough to convince you to start the unit this week, and it probably should be, then know that Denver is No. 1 in the league in yards allowed on the year, with just 1,043.

The Broncos defense isn't doing too shabby in the scoring department, either, allowing an average of 18.5 points per game.

Sleeper: Oakland Raiders vs. LAC

All rankings via Yahoo Sports and current as of Oct. 10. Year-to-date scoring information and point totals can be found here. Team offense and defense rankings via ESPN.