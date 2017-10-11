Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Updated Overview for All PositionsOctober 11, 2017
It's been a tricky 2017 NFL season so far for fantasy managers.
Perhaps we reach that point every season, but it sure does feel like it came early this year, from an ever-growing list of star players out for the year with season-ending injuries (such as Arizona's David Johnson and Minnesota's Dalvin Cook) to teams expected to do well that are starting slowly.
Fantasy owners have to be able to roll with the punches, and that not only means being savvy about submitting waivers and spotting the upcoming week's talent, but making sure the right players are active in their lineups and not on the bench.
We can help with that.
The following rankings are for 12-team leagues in a points-per-reception (PPR) format, so pay especially close attention to the skill positions. Sometimes the rankings may appear wildly different from source to source, and it often comes down to how much weight touches are afforded.
Quarterbacks
1. Tom Brady (NE) at NYJ
2. Aaron Rodgers (GB) at MIN
3. Deshaun Watson (HOU) vs. CLE
4. Drew Brees (NO) vs. DET
5. Cam Newton (CAR) vs. PHI
6. Matt Ryan (ATL) vs. MIA
7. Kirk Cousins (WAS) vs. SF
8. Matthew Stafford (DET) at NO
9. Philip Rivers (LAC) at OAK
10. Carson Wentz (PHI) at CAR
11. Carson Palmer (ARI) vs. TB
12. Alex Smith (KC) vs. PIT
Must-Start: Kirk Cousins
Washington's Kirk Cousins isn't among the highest-scoring fantasy quarterbacks through five weeks, but it's important to look at his stats to figure out why.
It's not his yardage; his 1,004 yards are respectable for this point in the year. It's that he's only thrown seven touchdowns, compared to 13 for Aaron Rodgers or 11 for Tom Brady.
However, Cousins has also only thrown two interceptions this season, so he won't lose you points. And he has a tasty matchup against the San Francisco (No. 30) defense in Week 6.
Sleeper: Trevor Siemian (DEN) vs. NYG
Running Backs
1. Kareem Hunt (KC) vs. PIT
2. Todd Gurley (LAR) at JAC
3. Le'Veon Bell (PIT) at KC
4. Leonard Fournette (JAC) vs. LAR
5. Melvin Gordon (LAC) at OAK
6. Devonta Freeman (ATL) vs. MIA
7. Jay Ajayi (MIA) at ATL
8. C.J. Anderson (DEN) vs. NYG
9. Jordan Howard (CHI) at BAL
10. DeMarco Murray (TEN) vs. IND
11. Lamar Miller (HOU) vs. CLE
12. Doug Martin (TB) at ARI
13. Marshawn Lynch (OAK) vs. LAC
14. Ameer Abdullah (DET) at NO
15. Aaron Jones (GB) at MIN
16. Carlos Hyde (SF) at WAS
17. Mike Gillislee (NE) at NYJ
18. Duke Johnson (CLE) at HOU
19. Alvin Kamara (NO) vs. DET
20. Christian McCaffrey (CAR) vs. PHI
21. Jerick McKinnon (MIN) vs. GB
22. Tevin Coleman (ATL) vs. MIA
23. Mark Ingram (NO) vs. DET
24. LeGarrette Blount (PHI) at CAR
Must-Start: C.J. Anderson
Denver's C.J. Anderson has only scored one rushing and one receiving touchdown so far this season, which has frustrated his owners in standard-scoring leagues.
However, Anderson is a must-start in Week 6 in PPR leagues, given his 73 carries so far this year.
The Broncos will also face the Giants defense, which comes in at No. 28 overall and No. 29 against the run, allowing an average of 139 rushing yards per game.
If the Giants give up even close to that many yards to Anderson in Week 6, he'll be a must-start in all formats.
Sleeper: Shane Vereen (NYG) at DEN
Wide Receivers
1. Antonio Brown (PIT) at KC
2. DeAndre Hopkins (HOU) vs. CLE
3. Julio Jones (ATL) vs. MIA
4. Jordy Nelson (GB) at MIN
5. T.Y. Hilton (IND) at TEN
6. Michael Thomas (NO) vs. DET
7. Chris Hogan (NE) at NYJ
8. Stefon Diggs (MIN) vs. GB
9. Tyreek Hill (KC) vs. PIT
10. Brandin Cooks (NE) at NYJ
11. Davante Adams (GB) at MIN
12. Mike Evans (TB) at ARI
13. Keenan Allen (LAC) at OAK
14. Alshon Jeffery (PHI) at CAR
15. Larry Fitzgerald (ARI) vs. TB
16. Michael Crabtree (OAK) vs. LAC
17. Adam Thielen (MIN) vs. GB
18. Golden Tate (DET) at NO
19. Emmanuel Sanders (DEN) vs. NYG
20. DeSean Jackson (TB) at ARI
21. Kelvin Benjamin (CAR) vs. PHI
22. Demaryius Thomas (DEN) vs. NYG
23. Pierre Garcon (SF) at WAS
24. Jarvis Landry (MIA) at ATL
Must-Start: Davante Adams
Sleeper: Roger Lewis (NYG) at DEN
Some fantasy experts will say that New York Giants players are off the table in fantasy, and that's fair. To say the Giants offense is struggling is an understatement, and the unit has been decimated by injuries.
But Eli Manning still needs someone to throw to, and his list is, to say the least, depleted, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared on Monday:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Giants WR injuries: Beckham (fibula, possible surgery), Marshall (sprained ankle), Shepard (few weeks, ankle), Harris (season, broken foot)2017-10-9 11:38:39
The injuries will essentially force Roger Lewis into the spotlight as Manning's No. 1 weapon. No, the Giants offense isn't high-powered, but someone has to catch the ball 10 times a game.
Tight Ends
1. Rob Gronkowski (NE) at NYJ
2. Travis Kelce (KC) vs. PIT
3. Zach Ertz (PHI) at CAR
4. Delanie Walker (TEN) vs. IND
5. Jordan Reed (WAS) vs. SF
6. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (NYJ) vs. NE
7. Kyle Rudolph (MIN) vs. GB
8. Cameron Brate (TB) at ARI
9. Evan Engram (NYG) at DEN
10. Hunter Henry (LAC) at OAK
11. Jared Cook (OAK) vs. LAC
12. Martellus Bennett (GB) at MIN
Must-Start: Zach Ertz
Believe it or not, Philadelphia's Zach Ertz is the highest-scoring fantasy tight end through five weeks in 2017.
That's right; Ertz is outperforming New England's Rob Gronkowski, Kansas City's Travis Kelce and the rest of the pack, with 80.70 points on the season.
Ertz leads all tight ends in receptions, making him a fantastic option in PPR leagues. But he's also right up there in yards and touchdowns, with 387 and two, respectively, so he's a solid start in standard-scoring, too.
Sleeper: A.J. Derby (DEN) vs. NYG
D/ST
1. Denver Broncos vs. NYG
2. Houston Texans vs. CLE
3. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. LAR
4. Kansas City Chiefs vs. PIT
5. Baltimore Ravens vs. CHI
6. Atlanta Falcons vs. MIA
7. Washington Redskins vs. SF
8. Los Angeles Rams at JAC
9. Arizona Cardinals vs. TB
10. New England Patriots at NYJ
11. Green Bay Packers at MIN
12. Philadelphia Eagles at CAR
Must-Start: Denver Broncos
The Broncos are up against the Giants in Week 6, a team that has only scored 16.4 points on average in games this season (No. 28).
If that's not enough to convince you to start the unit this week, and it probably should be, then know that Denver is No. 1 in the league in yards allowed on the year, with just 1,043.
The Broncos defense isn't doing too shabby in the scoring department, either, allowing an average of 18.5 points per game.
Sleeper: Oakland Raiders vs. LAC
