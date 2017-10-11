NFL Power Rankings 2017: Predicting Post Week 6 Standings

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

On the surface, Week 6 doesn't project as a good week for underdog teams. For the most part, the favorites should handle business whether it's on the road or at home. How would this affect the power rankings?

Before taking a look forward, you can glance back at the current power rankings to see where each team stands.

Thursday Night Football brings a compelling matchup with two quarterbacks coming off their best performances of the season. Each defense will have to find a way to throw cold water on the opposing signal-caller's hot hand. The winner deserves a spot within the top five.

Will the last unbeaten team take a fall in Week 6? The Pittsburgh Steelers look out of sync, but it's still a dangerous squad when the offense plays on the same page. Should we place the Kansas City Chiefs on upset alert?

Here are the projections for the post-Week 6 standings.

Predictions for Week 7 Power Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (6-0)

2. Green Bay Packers (5-1)

3. Atlanta Falcons (4-1)

4. Carolina Panthers (5-1)

5. Denver Broncos (4-1)

6. New England Patriots (4-2)

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3)

8. Philadelphia Eagles (4-2)

9. Seattle Seahawks (3-2)

10. Washington Redskins (3-2)

11. Houston Texans (3-3)

12. Los Angeles Rams (4-2)

13. New Orleans Saints (3-2)

14. Detroit Lions (3-3)

15. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-3)

16. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)

17. Oakland Raiders (3-3)

18. Dallas Cowboys (2-3)

19. Minnesota Vikings (3-3)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)

21. Tennessee Titans (3-3)

22. Buffalo Bills (3-2)

23. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

24. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

25. New York Jets (3-3)

26. Miami Dolphins (2-3)

27. Los Angeles Chargers (1-5)

29. Chicago Bears (1-5)

28. Indianapolis Colts (2-4)

30. New York Giants (0-6)

31. San Francisco 49ers (0-6)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-6)

Kansas City Chiefs Remain Undefeated at No. 1

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs offense has clicked on all cylinders thanks to innovative coaching techniques, which have optimized player skill sets—something the Steelers are struggling to do this season.

On paper, the Steelers have superior offensive talent with a two-time Super Bowl quarterback under center, a dual-threat running back that's capable of running routes like a natural wideout and three talented wide receivers on the perimeter.

The Chiefs' offensive skill players don't have the experience or a comparative resume when matched against the likes of Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell or Antonio Brown, but Kansas City fields the best scoring unit in the NFL. Pittsburgh came off its worst offensive performance of the season with nine points against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the previous outing.

In the early going, the two clubs are headed in opposite directions. Expect the struggling Steelers to drop to a .500 record after a loss to the best team in the league.

Quarterback Tom Brady Fights Through Injury for the Victory

In Week 5, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sacked New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady three times, which re-aggravated an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder, per NBC Sports Boston reporter Michael Girardi:

Fortunately for Brady, the New York Jets have only registered seven sacks, which ranks No. 31 in the NFL. Defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson has yet to drop the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage. The Patriots offensive line will keep their starting signal-caller upright against a unit lacking consistent pocket pressure.

The Jets' 3-2 start surprised many, but the joyride ends at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Since these two clubs share a division rivalry, New England may not record a 21-point blowout. However, the talent on the Patriots sideline far outweighs what Jets head coach Todd Bowles works with on a weekly basis.

After Sunday's contest, the Patriots will sit atop the AFC East alone.

New Orleans Saints Edge the Detroit Lions

Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions draw consecutive NFC South opponents, and they'll travel to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints front office decided to deal running back Adrian Peterson for a conditional 2018 pick, per ESPN's Dianna Russini. Nonetheless, the deal could result in addition by subtraction. Expect rookie tailback Alvin Kamara to handle more touches out of the backfield within a loaded offense.

The Lions average 10.4 points in the first halves of games and 14.2 points in the second half, per Team Rankings. Detroit can't allow the Saints to start strong with a sizeable lead. As witnessed in the previous outing against the Carolina Panthers, sometimes it's too little too late for a Matthew Stafford comeback.

Overall, New Orleans fields too much offensive firepower for the opposition. Detroit will drop consecutive games and fall to .500 while the Saints improve to 3-2.