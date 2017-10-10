Coaches Charged in College Basketball Scandal Appear in Court, Released on Bond

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person, USC's Tony Bland and Arizona's Emanuel Richardson appeared in court Tuesday, where they were formally read their federal corruption charges and released on $100,000 bond.

According to Paul Myerberg of USA Today, two additional men—Merl Code and Rashan Michel—appeared for their hearings and were also released on bond. Code is a former Clemson player with Adidas ties, while Michel is a former NBA referee.

Oklahoma State's Lamont Evans, the fourth coach charged in the FBI investigation, will appear in court Thursday.

