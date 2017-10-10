    Coaches Charged in College Basketball Scandal Appear in Court, Released on Bond

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Chuck Person exits the Federal Courthouse in Manhattan on October 10, 2017 in New York City. Several people associated with NCAA Basketball have been charged as part of a corruption ring. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
    Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

    Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person, USC's Tony Bland and Arizona's Emanuel Richardson appeared in court Tuesday, where they were formally read their federal corruption charges and released on $100,000 bond. 

    According to Paul Myerberg of USA Today, two additional men—Merl Code and Rashan Michel—appeared for their hearings and were also released on bond. Code is a former Clemson player with Adidas ties, while Michel is a former NBA referee.

    Oklahoma State's Lamont Evans, the fourth coach charged in the FBI investigation, will appear in court Thursday.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Probe Sending Shockwaves Through 2018 Recruits

      Jeff Borzello
      via ESPN.com
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Louisville Places Coaches on Paid Leave Amid FBI Probe

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      4-Star PG Jules Bernard Commits to UCLA

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Can't-Miss Nonconference Games in 2017

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report