Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters

In Week 6, business is booming for fringe starting running backs. Before fantasy football owners set their waiver-wire priorities, they should take a look at the trade that sent running back Adrian Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional 2018 draft pick, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Here's another hint, don't ignore the effect of Peterson's absence in the New Orleans Saints backfield.

We saw one ball-carrier emerge as a replacement for Dalvin Cook in the Minnesota Vikings' running back stable on Monday Night Football. Within the same division, the Green Bay Packers may have stumbled upon a temporary starter while tailback Ty Montgomery recovers from broken ribs.

Thursday's night showdown between two 4-1 NFC teams could put fantasy owners in a comfortable lead or an early deficit depending on who's inserted into the starting lineup. Who should you start and sit in Week 6?

Start 'Em

1. QB, Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders

2. RB, Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

3. RB, Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions

4. WR, Devin Funchess, Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

5. TE, Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders

Sit 'Em

1. QB, Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers

2. RB, Carlos Hyde, San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins

3. RB, Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

4. WR, Sammy Watkins, Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars

5. TE, Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins vs. San Francisco 49ers

Start 'Em: RB, Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions

Many fantasy football owners will salivate over Peterson's 2.0 reboot after the Saints traded the 32-year-old running back to the Cardinals. He's a decent pickup in a needy backfield.

However, Peterson's departure also boosts Alvin Kamara's stock with the Saints. With one less running back to feed, the rookie should see more handoffs. Before the trade, he scored in each of the two previous contests as a ball-carrier and receiver.

Even though wide receiver Willie Snead may return to action and steal some targets, Kamara has developed a rapport with quarterback Drew Brees. Among all pass-catchers, the Tennessee product is second on the team with 28 targets.

The Detroit Lions tend to give up yards and scores early and play catch up in the second half. Expect Kamara to rack up some fantasy points on Sunday.

Sit 'Em: RB, Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

After running back Aaron Jones' breakout performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, he's going to debut on plenty of starting lineups on Sunday. It's okay to acquire him off the waiver wire but keep him away from your starting lineup for the next contest.

It's still unclear whether or not Montgomery returns to action after missing one game with broken ribs. In the event that he sits out, Jones isn't a solid play for your starting lineup. The Vikings have allowed one rushing touchdown in five games. Furthermore, the unit hasn't surrendered 100 yards to a single ball-carrier.

For those who plan to start Jones anyway, he'll become a touchdown-dependent asset at running back. He only caught one pass out of the backfield against the Cowboys, which is a blow to PPR league owners. If Jones doesn't reach paydirt against a stingy run defense, prepare for disappointment.

Start 'Em: WR, Devin Funchess, Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Since Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen went down with a broken foot and landed on injured reserve, wideout Devin Funchess has erupted in his third year as an impact player in the passing attack. He's accumulated 18 receptions for 181 yards and three touchdowns over the past three outings.

It's worth mentioning Funchess has been limited in practices on a short week, but head coach Ron Rivera says he's fine, per Associated Press reporter Steve Reed:

Quarterback Cam Newton will face the Philadelphia Eagles' leaky secondary, which bodes well for Funchess who's been the most productive receiver over the past few games.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's group has surrendered eight passing touchdowns and rank No. 29 in yards allowed through the air. Expect the budding third-year receiver to put together another solid performance.