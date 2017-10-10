Iman Shumpert Will Play in Preseason Game vs. Bulls After Foot Injury

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue announced Iman Shumpert will return to the team's rotation for Tuesday's preseason game against the Chicago Bulls.

Shumpert's preseason appeared to be over when he suffered a left foot sprain in Cleveland's 109-93 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 4.

Generally speaking, preseason games don't carry much significance. Cleveland is 0-3 so far, and Lue kept LeBron James, Kevin Love, Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose out of the Cavs' 102-94 loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

The team's final two preseason games will, however, be an opportunity for Shumpert to carve out his place on a crowded Cavaliers bench after the Cavs signed Wade. Lue will be able to call upon JR Smith and Kyle Korver as well, so it's far from a given Shumpert will see similar playing time to his first two-and-a-half years in Cleveland (24.8 minutes per night).

Shumpert averaged 7.5 points per game and shot 36 percent from beyond the arc last year. According to NBA.com, the Cavs were two points better per 100 possessions when he was on the bench.

Lue told reporters he plans to have Shumpert be the first player off the bench Tuesday night, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. Based on that, it would appear the 27-year-old will be a key reserve for the Cavs to start the 2017-18 regular season.