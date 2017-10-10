    Cubs-Nationals NLDS Game 4 Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 10: Members of the grounds crew cover the infield with a tarp before game four of the National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals has been postponed until Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to the Washington Post's Jorge Castillo.   

    The game, which was initially scheduled to get underway from Wrigley Field at 5:38 p.m. ET Tuesday, will now begin at 4:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Cubs hold a 2-1 series lead. 

    Pushing Game 4 back a day gave the Nationals a chance to start Stephen Strasburg—who dazzled in Game 1 —but manager Dusty Baker told reporters early Tuesday evening Tanner Roark will still take the mound as scheduled Wednesday. 

    In his only career postseason start, which came in the 2016 NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Roark allowed two runs, seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. 

    According to MASN's Mark Zuckerman, Baker said Strasburg is feeling "under the weather." However, he maintained Strasburg would start Game 5 if the Nationals win Wednesday. 

    The Cubs, meanwhile, will stick with Jake Arrieta instead of handing the ball to Game 1 hero Kyle Hendricks, according to the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin

    Arrieta has yet to pitch in the 2017 postseason due to hamstring issues, and he will undoubtedly be eager to wash away his September woes with a spot in the NLCS on the line. In three starts last month, Arrieta allowed seven earned runs, 15 hits and five home runs over 10.1 innings. 

    But if the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner's production during last season's triumphant World Series run (2-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 25 strikeouts, seven walks) was any indication, he should give the Cubs a strong chance to close out the Nationals in front of the Wrigley faithful.        

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Strasburg (Illness) Out for Game 4, Roark Gets Start

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yankees Have Their Ace Back

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Mets Open to Hiring Joe Girardi

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Hitters Ready to Break Out in Next HR Surge

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report