Cubs-Nationals NLDS Game 4 Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals has been postponed until Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to the Washington Post's Jorge Castillo.

The game, which was initially scheduled to get underway from Wrigley Field at 5:38 p.m. ET Tuesday, will now begin at 4:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Cubs hold a 2-1 series lead.

Pushing Game 4 back a day gave the Nationals a chance to start Stephen Strasburg—who dazzled in Game 1 —but manager Dusty Baker told reporters early Tuesday evening Tanner Roark will still take the mound as scheduled Wednesday.

In his only career postseason start, which came in the 2016 NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Roark allowed two runs, seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings.

According to MASN's Mark Zuckerman, Baker said Strasburg is feeling "under the weather." However, he maintained Strasburg would start Game 5 if the Nationals win Wednesday.

The Cubs, meanwhile, will stick with Jake Arrieta instead of handing the ball to Game 1 hero Kyle Hendricks, according to the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin.

Arrieta has yet to pitch in the 2017 postseason due to hamstring issues, and he will undoubtedly be eager to wash away his September woes with a spot in the NLCS on the line. In three starts last month, Arrieta allowed seven earned runs, 15 hits and five home runs over 10.1 innings.

But if the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner's production during last season's triumphant World Series run (2-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 25 strikeouts, seven walks) was any indication, he should give the Cubs a strong chance to close out the Nationals in front of the Wrigley faithful.