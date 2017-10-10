    Klay Thompson Says Wildfires in California Put Life in Perspective

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2017

    SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 08: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China at Mercedes-Benz Arena on October 8, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)
    Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson said the wildfires in California that have left at least 15 people dead "put life in perspective."

    "These fires...it's terrible. It puts life in perspective what's important," Thompson told reporters during his media session Tuesday. "I know there's been some deaths, and it's just really tragic. Us players will do something about it when things calm down, but it sucks."

    Wildfires have been raging in Northern California since Sunday, forcing more than 20,000 people to evacuate their homes. Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino have been the hardest-hit counties.

    More than a dozen fires were ongoing Tuesday.

    The Californian fires are the latest in a series of natural disasters in the United States and its territories in the last few months. Hurricane Harvey left much of Southeast Texas flooded, Hurricane Irma did massive damage in Florida, and some residents of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are still without power after Hurricane Maria.

