Klay Thompson Says Wildfires in California Put Life in Perspective

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson said the wildfires in California that have left at least 15 people dead "put life in perspective."

"These fires...it's terrible. It puts life in perspective what's important," Thompson told reporters during his media session Tuesday. "I know there's been some deaths, and it's just really tragic. Us players will do something about it when things calm down, but it sucks."

Wildfires have been raging in Northern California since Sunday, forcing more than 20,000 people to evacuate their homes. Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino have been the hardest-hit counties.

More than a dozen fires were ongoing Tuesday.

The Californian fires are the latest in a series of natural disasters in the United States and its territories in the last few months. Hurricane Harvey left much of Southeast Texas flooded, Hurricane Irma did massive damage in Florida, and some residents of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are still without power after Hurricane Maria.