Manchester United Transfer News: Fresh Gareth Bale Rumours Emerge

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sell Gareth Bale to Manchester United for £89 million, with the player surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Alex Terrell of The Sun reported Bale is prepared to stay in the capital city, but the matter could be "out of his hands" as president Florentino Perez attempts to recoup the fee he paid Tottenham Hotspur for the attacker, according to Spanish publication El Confidencial.

Bale's injury record has affected his status at Los Blancos, and United could now get their long-term target if they meet Madrid's price.

The Welshman's injuries have been persistent, and he is currently sidelined with a calf issue, per Terrell. Madrid spent £85 million on capturing the winger and are said to be happy to accept their valuation to release him.

Marco Asensio's development has Madrid fans excited, and the young Spaniard could be given a starring role at the Bernabeu in the months to come. This would make the impact of losing Bale minuscule, giving Perez a new superstar from within the camp.

Bale was expected to be Cristiano Ronaldo's long-term heir, but he's failed to match the Portugal captain's incredible exploits.

However, the former Spurs player remains one of the best on the planet, and a link-up with Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford would have Premier League fans on the edge of their seats.

The 28-year-old scored only nine goals last season, according to WhoScored.com, as he struggled to make the squad due to injury and rehabilitation.

Goal highlighted the player's recent dip in fortunes:

Spurs could gatecrash United's attempts to sign Bale, with Madrid to consider offering the north London club a huge swap deal to capture Harry Kane.

According to Diario Gol (h/t Luke Gardener of the Daily Star), Madrid could offer Bale, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric to meet Kane's £179 million price tag. Kane has been named on the Ballon d'Or shortlist, and his value has rocketed after his exploits of the past two years.



Signing Bale would offer risk to United, but if they can find a way of looking after his body, they could grab a bargain from the La Liga champions.

Ryan Giggs suffered from regular injuries at a similar age, but the club's medical staff found innovative ways to keep him active until retirement.

United are still hungry to sign a genuine superstar, and Bale fits the profile to add to Paul Pogba and the youthful excellence of Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

A price of £89 million is now a drop in the ocean for the world's top teams, and Bale's signing would give United's sumptuous attack yet another quality option.