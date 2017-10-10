    Brandon Marshall Placed on IR with Ankle Injury; WR Ed Eagan Signed

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2017

    New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall lays on the ground after injuring himself making a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    Brandon Marshall's 2017 season officially ended Tuesday when the New York Giants placed the star wide receiver on injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

    The Giants announced wide receiver Ed Eagan was signed off the practice squad to take Marshall's spot on the roster. 

    Marshall suffered a broken ankle during the second quarter of New York's 27-22 loss against the Chargers. He announced on Instagram on Monday that he would have surgery, "ending Year 12" in the NFL: 

    Injuries decimated the Giants receiving corps against the Chargers. In addition to Marshall's ankle, Odell Beckham's season ended with a fractured ankle and Sterling Shepard sprained his ankle. 

    Marshall signed with the Giants in the offseason. The 33-year-old struggled in five games this season, averaging a career-low 8.6 yards per reception with just 18 catches on 33 targets. 

    After winning 11 games and making the playoffs last season, the Giants are off to a 0-5 start. They are one of three winless teams in the NFL, along with the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers. 

