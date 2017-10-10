Brandon Marshall Placed on IR with Ankle Injury; WR Ed Eagan Signed

Brandon Marshall Placed on IR with Ankle Injury; WR Ed Eagan SignedOctober 10, 2017
Brandon Marshall's 2017 season officially ended Tuesday when the New York Giants placed the star wide receiver on injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Giants announced wide receiver Ed Eagan was signed off the practice squad to take Marshall's spot on the roster.
Marshall suffered a broken ankle during the second quarter of New York's 27-22 loss against the Chargers. He announced on Instagram on Monday that he would have surgery, "ending Year 12" in the NFL:
Injuries decimated the Giants receiving corps against the Chargers. In addition to Marshall's ankle, Odell Beckham's season ended with a fractured ankle and Sterling Shepard sprained his ankle.
Marshall signed with the Giants in the offseason. The 33-year-old struggled in five games this season, averaging a career-low 8.6 yards per reception with just 18 catches on 33 targets.
After winning 11 games and making the playoffs last season, the Giants are off to a 0-5 start. They are one of three winless teams in the NFL, along with the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.