DeVante Parker Ruled out vs. Ravens with Ankle Injury

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker will not play in Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens due to an ankle injury.

The Dolphins officially listed Parker among their inactive players prior to kickoff.

Parker has missed each of Miami's last two games after spraining his ankle in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. He was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday but wasn't ready to go against the Ravens on a short week.

Parker hasn't had serious injuries in his first three NFL seasons, though he has missed one game each in 2015 and 2016.

The 24-year-old continues to make incremental improvements on the field, including averaging a career-high 4.8 receptions per game with a 67.9 catch percentage.

Offense hasn't been easy to come by for the Dolphins this season. Week 7 against the New York Jets was the first time they scored more than 20 points in a game, and losing a dynamic playmaker like Parker isn't going to make life easier for quarterback Matt Moore.

Miami still has Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills on the outside to make plays, and both receivers will have to step up until Parker is able to return.