WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 10

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 10October 10, 2017
The first WWE SmackDown after Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view created unexpected images.
The Usos and The New Day shared a moment of respect Tuesday night. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens hugged in the center of the ring. After the hell those rivals put each other through, both scenes proved surreal.
Those stories were the backbone of an up-and-down night.
As has become the norm, the tag team division was key to SmackDown's success. And after putting a bow on its best rivalry, the division welcomed a new challenger.
Zayn and Owens' interaction and alliance will get people talking.
Whether The Underdog from the Underground can handle his dramatic shift in character is unclear, but it's all intriguing at the moment. And there is clear movement with his tale. Not every blue brand star can say that. Ask Rusev.
From The Usos' opening statement to Baron Corbin's title defense against AJ Styles, the following is a breakdown of the latest edition of SmackDown.
The Usos and the Tag Team Division Kick Off the Show
- "We are the tag division. And we run the tag division."—The Usos.
- "Something like an 'uce' truce?"—Kingston.
- "Why don't you sit on the sidelines like you did during your NFL career?"—Jimmy Uso.
- "No, no, no. Breezango's cool."—Woods.
The Usos gloated about their championship victory at Hell in a Cell before calling out The New Day.
Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston obliged. The new champs gave their rivals props and talked about the physical toll of Sunday's bout.
The stage soon got plenty crowded. The Hype Bros came out to demand more opportunities. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable stepped in to push back against that idea. Breezango and The Ascension soon joined the fray.
SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan arrived to announce a four-team battle to determine the new No. 1 contenders.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
A powerful exchange between The Usos and The New Day showed off the champs' human side. They weren't just black-hearted heels here but warriors respecting their rivals.
This was a smart epilogue for those squads' great feud.
And other teams getting some spotlight was a welcome sight. Everyone made it clear they want to get a crack at the championships. Their goals were clear, their desire evident.
That's straightforward booking that works every time.
Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender's Match
- Fandango saves Breeze from a Broski Boot.
- Benjamin hits Konnor with a spinebuster.
The Hype Bros vs. Benjamin and Gable vs. Breezango vs. The Ascension
The Usos watched on from ringside as the battle unfolded.
Viktor and Gable traded the advantage in the early going. The Ascension was able to briefly ground the Olympian.
The match broke down as all the teams got involved.
Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder bickered after a miscommunication in the ring. Benjamin went on a suplex rampage. He and Gable double-teamed Tyler Breeze to get the win.
Result
Benjamin and Gable win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
The short bout was full of energy at the end. It featured only a handful of eye-catching moments, though.
The result was more the story than the action itself.
Benjamin and Gable will make exciting opponents for The Usos. They can match the champs in terms of speed and agility.
The Hype Bros, meanwhile, have another loss to serve as a catalyst for their seemingly inevitable breakup.
Becky Lynch vs. Carmella
- "Luckily, my fantasies are more real than others."—Carmella.
- "Did you break your pathetic father's heart again?"—Natalya.
- Carmella kicks between Ellsworth's legs to attack Lynch.
Backstage, Natalya scoffed at Charlotte Flair and insulted her. The price to pay for her words was a beatdown from The Queen.
In the ring, Becky Lynch overwhelmed Carmella, chasing her around the ring. A distraction from James Ellsworth allowed Ms. Money in the Bank to take control, though.
Lynch recovered and clamped on the Dis-Arm-Her to earn a victory.
Result
Lynch wins via submission.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
The match was a far lower temperature than the backstage fight that preceded it.
Things got mighty personal between Flair and Natalya quite quickly. That feud is shaping up to be a strong one.
Lynch, on the other hand, got a welcome win in a forgettable bout. A little taste of The Irish Lass Kicker is better than nothing, but it will be great when she has a clearer direction and a sustained story.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Are Brothers Once More
- "Shane McMahon is gone and is never coming back."—Owens.
- Owens says he tried to cut in front of everybody at the gates of heaven.
- "Shane McMahon never really cared about me."—Zayn.
- "This is the definition of surreal."—Byron Saxton.
Owens limped out to the ring and bragged about his win at Hell in a Cell. He talked of having a near-death experience during the bout. He introduced Zayn as his guardian angel.
Zayn explained that he was tired of doing things the right way and getting nowhere. He was frustrated with Shane McMahon not delivering his promises of increased opportunity.
The two men embraced.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
While Zayn gave the audience a logical explanation, he will have to do more to get folks to buy into him in his new role. The heel aura didn't feel right on him.
His alliance with Owens has big potential, though. They have clear chemistry, and WWE can explore a far different story with them after years of feuding.
Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton vs. Rusev and Aiden English
- Orton slams Rusev into the announce table.
- Nakamura hits Rusev with a roundhouse kick; Orton follows up with an RKO.
Randy Orton looked to put away Rusev early, but Aiden English interfered to save him. The heels then took turns stomping on The Viper.
Shinsuke Nakamura charged in, kicking English around like an old can in an alleyway. He and Orton zeroed in on Rusev and left him down for the count.
Result
Nakamura and Orton win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C-
Analysis
The highlights in the opening and closing moments of this match were fun, but other than that, this was a filler bout all the way.
Nakamura and Orton could be an engaging pair if they found themselves in longer, more competitive action.
Rusev again being used as a doormat is baffling. He's on the same level as English, a low-card pushover who is an underdog in most fights.
Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler Cross Paths Again
- "You don't accept losing very well, do you, Dolph?"—Roode.
In response to getting attacked on Sunday, Bobby Roode challenged Dolph Ziggler to a fight.
The Showoff entered with no music. He mocked Roode, referring to him as "kid." Ziggler showed a screenshot of The Glorious One illegally holding his tights to steal a win.
Ziggler wanted a rematch. Roode agreed.
After teasing getting into the ring with Roode, Ziggler walked away, saying they would clash on another day.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D
Analysis
This version of Ziggler is a bust with no spark to speak of.
He and Roode seemed unsure of their lines at one point. There was no chemistry between these two here, either.
Roode needs to move on from this feud soon. Ziggler needs another reboot.
Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles (United States Championship)
- "It feels good to rub this in the face of all the keyboard warriors."—Corbin.
- Styles drop-kicks Corbin over the announce table.
- Corbin counters the Calf Crusher by smashing Styles' head against the mat.
- Corbin flips Styles over and hurls him to the floor.
Styles frustrated Corbin several times over once the bell rang. The Lone Wolf had to repeatedly regain his composure outside of the ring.
Corbin managed to take over with a methodical offense but couldn't keep The Phenomenal One from mounting a high-energy comeback.
Champion and challenger traded blows in a back-and-forth bout. Corbin, though, withstood Styles' best shots. He responded with the End of Days to secure the victory.
The Lone Wolf rubbed the win in the fans' faces.
Result
Corbin wins via pinfall to remain United States champion.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
Corbin is at his best when he's insulting the diehard portion of the fanbase and the indies. WWE seems to recognize that and is allowing him to play off that more as champ.
This was one of Corbin's better matches. He and Styles jelled well together, producing an entertaining, hard-hitting affair. More of this is sure to come.
This feud with Styles is doing wonders for The Lone Wolf's career.