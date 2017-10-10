WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 10

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The first WWE SmackDown after Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view created unexpected images.

The Usos and The New Day shared a moment of respect Tuesday night. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens hugged in the center of the ring. After the hell those rivals put each other through, both scenes proved surreal.

Those stories were the backbone of an up-and-down night.

As has become the norm, the tag team division was key to SmackDown's success. And after putting a bow on its best rivalry, the division welcomed a new challenger.

Zayn and Owens' interaction and alliance will get people talking.

Whether The Underdog from the Underground can handle his dramatic shift in character is unclear, but it's all intriguing at the moment. And there is clear movement with his tale. Not every blue brand star can say that. Ask Rusev.

From The Usos' opening statement to Baron Corbin's title defense against AJ Styles, the following is a breakdown of the latest edition of SmackDown.