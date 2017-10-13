10 MLB Teams Set Up to Dominate the Offseason Trade Market

0 of 10

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Following a brief postseason interlude, MLB's hot stove will once again open for business.

The rumor mill remained in operation until the last possible moment this summer as the Houston Astros finalized a deal for Justin Verlander late on Aug. 31. Instead of dominating offseason gossip, the ace will look to lead Houston to its first World Series since relocating to the American League.

While the late transaction eliminated a major winter storyline, several other big names—most notably Giancarlo Stanton—could still change places.

Both teams fighting for the AL pennant after midseason acquisitions have the reinforcements to strike again. Other squads stuck amid contention and rebuilding must choose a course.

Whether they're buyers, sellers or somewhere in between, these 10 franchises have the pieces to reshape MLB before 2018's Opening Day. As a result, expect them to be at the center of offseason trade chatter.