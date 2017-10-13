Lonzo Ball Out for Preseason Game vs. Clippers With Ankle Injury

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball won't play in Friday's exhibition game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a lingering ankle injury.

The Lakers announced his absence on social media.

Ball has missed most of the preseason after injuring his ankle on Oct. 2 against the Denver Nuggets. Lakers head coach Luke Walton told reporters the team wouldn't "rush him back just to try to get him out there."

Expectations are incredibly high for Ball after the Lakers made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Magic Johnson, who is the team's president of basketball operations, said at Ball's introductory press conference he was already the face of the franchise.

The Lakers are still trying to rebuild their roster after four straight losing seasons. Ball's injury could cause panic for the franchise as they try to move forward, especially if he has to miss an extended period of time.

With Ball on the shelf for the time being, the Lakers will turn to Tyler Ennis as their primary point guard. Briante Weber is also available off the bench for Walton to use at the position.