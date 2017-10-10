NFL Owners to Consider Rule Change for Conduct During National Anthem

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

National Football League owners are planning to review a policy that requires all players to stand for the United States national anthem during their fall meeting next week.

On Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the "owners will consider a rule change" amid a polarized debate surrounding those who've knelt during the anthem to make a statement about social injustice. Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post passed along comments about the issue from NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart:

Schefter provided a letter from Roger Goodell to NFL owners sent on Tuesday:

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Sunday players who don't stand for the anthem won't play. He referenced the NFL's operations manual, which notes players "should stand at attention" during the song but doesn't provide specific penalties for failure to comply with the rule, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com.

"The game ops manual has an ambiguity being used for those who don't want to enforce it—the word 'should' stand for anthem is their ambiguity—but how can it be ambiguous when it cites the potential penalties of fines, suspension or loss of draft picks for failing to adhere?" Jones asked.

Jones' stance received praise Monday from U.S. President Donald Trump, who previously suggested NFL owners should fire players who chose to kneel during the anthem:

The practice started to receive national attention during the 2016 preseason when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand while the anthem played. He explained the decision to Steve Wyche of NFL.com at the time.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," he said. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

Kaepernick was later joined by athletes from every level of sports in the silent protest.

Trump's comments on the matter have reignited the debate. A CNN poll released last month showed a major divide on the issue among Americans with 49 percent of respondents calling the anthem protests the "wrong thing" and 43 percent saying it's the "right thing."