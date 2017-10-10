Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara's Fantasy Outlook After Reported Adrian Peterson Trade

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

The Adrian Peterson experiment with the New Orleans Saints reportedly came to an abrupt end Tuesday when the Saints traded him to the Arizona Cardinals, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Fantasy owners, especially those with Alvin Kamara on the roster, should be thrilled Peterson is no longer in New Orleans.

Mark Ingram has been the Saints' No. 1 running back even with Peterson on the roster. Ingram leads the team with 170 rushing yards and 42 carries. The former Alabama star had a season-high 18 touches in his last game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

Kamara is the direct beneficiary of Peterson's departure. The rookie out of Tennessee will be used to spell Ingram's carries, but he's already a receiving threat out of the backfield with 20 receptions, including 10 catches on 10 targets against the Dolphins.

The Saints have limited Kamara's carries to this point in the season. His high in a game was seven attempts in Week 1, and his total carries over the past three games (eight) barely eclipse that number.

Despite the limited attempts for Kamara, Andy Behrens of Yahoo Sports noted the 22-year-old is still the "most dynamic" running back in New Orleans.

"Kamara easily leads all Saints backs in yards per carry (5.5) and he's second on the team in every key receiving stat—catches (20), targets (28) and yards (147)," Behrens wrote. "He really needs to be universally owned, particularly in PPR formats."

Securing Kamara from the waiver wire is still possible, as Behrens noted he's only on 45 percent of rosters in fantasy leagues.

There's also a favorable matchup for Kamara in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions. Detroit's defense allows the fifth-most receptions (6.4) and receiving yards (58.2) per game to opposing running backs, per Yahoo Sports.

Ingram's 10.5 attempts per game should move back into the 12-14 range they have occupied over the past two seasons with Peterson gone. His 3.8 receptions per game are the second-best total of his career (4.2 in 2015).

Kamara will continue to be a receiving threat for quarterback Drew Brees, but his added carries with Peterson out of the way will make him a fantasy stud the rest of this season.