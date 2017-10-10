Knicks, Squarespace Agree on Jersey Sponsorship for 2017-18 Season

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks and Squarespace, a web content company based in New York City, reached an agreement on a jersey sponsorship deal starting with the 2017-18 NBA season.

Jeff Eisenband of ThePostGame passed along a look at the Knicks' updated jerseys Tuesday:

The team also posted a video confirming the new partnership:

Darren Rovell of ESPN.com noted financial terms of the sponsorship weren't immediately announced, but he pointed out the deal includes a joint plan to "provide financial support and give digital advertising opportunities to local small businesses that use the website platform."

The reigning champion Golden State Warriors landed the most lucrative jersey sponsorship known when they signed a three-year, $60 million pact with Rakuten last month.

New York became the 17th NBA team to secure a sponsor, according to Rovell, with the regular season set to begin next week.

The NBA Board of Governors approved of a three-year pilot program for the addition of a company patch on uniforms beginning in the 2017-18 season. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called it a way for the league to compete in the "global marketplace."

"Jersey sponsorships provide deeper engagement with partners looking to build a unique association with our teams and the additional investment will help grow the game in exciting new ways," he said. "We're always thinking about innovative ways the NBA can remain competitive in a global marketplace, and we are excited to see the results of this three-year trial."

Jerseys with corporate logos are only available through official team stores, however. Standard retail versions will not include the sponsorship.