Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Odds, College Football Betting Pick

The Ohio State Buckeyes rank among the best road warriors in college football, winning 24 of their last 25 road games outright, going 16-9 against the spread. The Buckeyes hit the Big Ten road this week, visiting Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday evening.

College football point spread: The Buckeyes opened as 22.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 44.0-16.4 Buckeyes (college football picks on every game).

Why the Ohio State Buckeyes can cover the spread

Since that home loss to Oklahoma a month ago, Ohio State owns four blowout victories, most recently a 62-14 mugging of Maryland last week. The Buckeyes grabbed a 14-0 lead on the Terrapins five minutes into the game, led 41-7 at the half and later pushed that to 62-7, on their way toward an easy cover of a 30-point spread.

Ohio State outgained the Terps by a margin of 584-66. The Buckeyes ran the ball for 281 yards, while the defense limited Maryland to three pass completions for 12 yards, scored a touchdown of its own and threw a shutout for the first 56 minutes of the game. The Terrapins' first touchdown came on a 100-yard kickoff return.

OSU has now outgained five of six opponents this season and outrushed them all by an average margin of 248-121. It's also covered three spreads of three touchdowns or more.

Why the Nebraska Cornhuskers can cover the spread

Nebraska had won two games in a row but lost last week at home to Wisconsin 38-17. That game was tied at 17-17 late into the third quarter, before the Badgers pulled away with three straight scores.

The 'Huskers were outgained by Wisconsin, but only by a margin of 466-381. Two turnovers, however, including a Wisconsin pick-six off a ricochet with the Cornhuskers threatening on the opening drive of the game, cost Nebraska at least 17 and maybe 21 points. The 'Huskers also missed a short field goal early, all of which helped them miss ATS as 12-point home dogs.

Nebraska had opened its Big Ten slate with wins over Rutgers and Illinois.

Smart pick

Ohio State may have needed that slap in the face a few weeks ago. The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, might be one more loss away from firing their head coach. The final score might not approach 62-3, but the smart money here wagers the Buckeyes at online betting sites.

College football betting trends

Ohio State is 3-0 ATS in its last three games against Nebraska.

The total has gone over in Ohio State's last three games against Nebraska.

Nebraska is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games in October.

