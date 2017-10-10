Ben Roethlisberger Says He's One of Best QBs of All Time, Is a 'Gunfighter'

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger has been struggling to start the 2017 season, but he maintained on his radio show Monday that he hasn't lost his confidence, per Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL.com.

He also said that he hasn't lost the "belief that I'm one of the best" players to ever play quarterback, per Kinkhabwala.

"I'm a gunfighter. I got in a gunfight and I lost," he continued, before adding, "But I'm a cowboy."

In five games this season, Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,269 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing just 61.5 percent of his passes. Five of those interceptions came in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as Pittsburgh played its worst game of the season and lost, 30-9.

After the game, Roethlisberger seemed to question his ability, saying in his postgame remarks, "Maybe I don't have it anymore," per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

But even in those postgame comments, the veteran quarterback seemed to quickly pivot away from any lingering doubt.

"Doing this long enough, you understand not to panic," he said. "I'm not going to hit any buttons where it's like, 'Oh man, what do I do to change all this and that, go see people.' Just come out on Wednesday and be ready to practice."

On Tuesday, he echoed a similar theme.

"Your talent doesn't go away," he said, per Kinkhabwala. "It goes awry sometimes."

He also addressed any retirement talk:

Nonetheless, if the Steelers are going to win the AFC North or return to the postseason, Roethlisberger will need to play better. When he's in top form, Pittsburgh has one of the most dynamic offenses in football, led by elite weapons in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.

Last year, the Steelers finished seventh in yards per game and tied for 10th in points per contest. This season, those numbers have dropped to 17th and tied for 15th, respectively. Without question, the play of Roethlisberger has been one of the key factors in that decline.